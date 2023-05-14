Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tennis great passes away at 79: King, Laver pay tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tennis Legend Owen Davidson Passes Away at 79: A Tribute from Rod Laver and Billie Jean King

The tennis world is mourning the loss of Owen Davidson, a 13-time doubles Grand Slam winner, who died at the age of 79. Tennis legends Rod Laver and Billie Jean King led tributes to the Australian player who was referred to by the ATP Tour as “the most accomplished mixed doubles male player in tennis history”.

Davidson’s career spanned from the early 1960s to the mid-1970s, during which he won 11 mixed doubles Grand Slam crowns and two in men’s doubles. He also wrote his name in the history books when he became the first player to win a match in the Open-era, beating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hardcourt Championships in Bournemouth in 1968.

In 1967, he became only the third player ever to earn all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year, starting in Adelaide where Davidson and compatriot Lesley Turner won their home major. The next three were earned with Billie Jean King. All told, the King-Davidson duo won four Wimbledons, three US Opens, and one French Open. Arguably their greatest triumph came in the 1971 Wimbledon final when they beat the formidable team of Margaret Court and Marty Riessen in an epic, 3-6, 6-2, 15-13.

As a men’s doubles player, Davidson earned two majors — the 1972 Australian Open with Ken Rosewall and with John Newcombe at the US Open the following year. His best singles effort was making the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 1966.

“Owen was the only man with whom I could win the Mixed @Wimbledon,” King tweeted. “Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the lifetime of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo.”

Fellow Australian Laver also expressed his sadness over Davidson’s passing. “He was a fellow leftie, great sporting champion, the best in doubles, and above all, a great mate. Rest in peace Davo.”

Davidson was born in Melbourne in 1943 and died in Texas, where he had been a long-time resident. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010, with Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley calling him “a true Aussie legend of the sport”.

The tennis community will always remember Owen Davidson for his outstanding achievements on the court as well as his kind and friendly personality off the court. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Tennis legend dead at 79, reaction, tributes, Billie Jean King, Rod Laver/