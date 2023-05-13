Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tennis Icon Owen Davidson Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Australian Tennis Player Owen Davidson Passes Away at 79

On Friday, the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced the demise of Australian tennis player, Owen Davidson. He was 79. According to his long-time friend Isabel Suliga, Davidson passed away in Conroe, Texas. He was a phenomenal doubles player and won 13 grand slam titles throughout his career.

Davidson’s Impressive Career

Davidson won 11 mixed doubles titles and two men’s doubles titles. He partnered with Billie Jean King to win eight of his grand slam trophies. In 1967, he became one of the only three tennis players in history to win all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year. He won three of those titles with King.

Davidson was known for his exceptional lefty serve. He won the Australian Open in 1972 with Ken Rosewall and the US Open in 1973 with John Newcombe, defeating Rod Laver and Rosewall. He also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 1966 by beating two-time defending champion Roy Emerson. In addition, he reached the quarterfinals in singles at seven other majors – five times at the Australian Championships and twice at the US Nationals, which is now known as the US Open.

Davidson played in the first match of the Open Era, defeating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hard Court Championships on April 22, 1968. He won four major titles at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and one at the French Open in partnership with Billie Jean King. In the 1971 Wimbledon finals, they defeated Margaret Court and Marty Riessen in a grueling match that ended 3-6, 6-2, 15-13.

In 2010, Davidson was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame to honor his remarkable achievements.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Tennis Player

Billie Jean King expressed her grief on Twitter and said, “Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the lifetime of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo.”

Many other tennis players also paid tribute to Davidson, including the Australian Open’s official Twitter account, which said that “the Australian tennis community mourns the passing of Owen Davidson, a great champion of the game.”

A Brief History of Owen Davidson

Owen Davidson was born on October 4, 1943, in Melbourne. He was coached by Hall of Famer Mervyn Rose and worked with Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman as a member of the Australian Davis Cup team. Davidson coached the British Davis Cup team from 1967-70. He is survived by his son Cameron and brother Trevor Davidson.

Conclusion

Owen Davidson will forever be remembered as one of the greatest doubles players in tennis history. His exceptional skills and dedication to the sport have left an indelible mark on the tennis world. The loss of such a legend is a sad moment for the entire tennis community, and he will be remembered fondly for years to come.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Aussie tennis star Owen Davidson dies at 79/