Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tennis Player’s Suicidal Thoughts Following Wimbledon Loss

Nick Kyrgios Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Suicide Contemplation

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has recently revealed that he “genuinely contemplated” taking his own life and spent time in a psychiatric hospital in London following the Wimbledon event in 2019. The 28-year-old athlete has opened up about his struggles with mental health in the latest series of the Netflix documentary Break Point, which is set to be released later this month.

Kyrgios shared that he was “drinking, abusing drugs, and hated the kind of person he was” at the time. Losing at Wimbledon was a wake-up call for him, as he saw his father full-blown crying when he woke up. He then realized that he needed to change his ways and address his problems.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios shared in the documentary. “That pressure, having that ‘all eyes on you’ expectation, I couldn’t deal with it. I lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away. You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That’s why I actually got my arm sleeve, to cover it all.”

Kyrgios’ story highlights the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help when needed. Mental health problems can affect anyone, including high-profile athletes like Kyrgios. It is crucial to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and seek professional help before it becomes a crisis.

Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, are serious conditions that require immediate attention. It is essential to know where to turn to when in need of help. There are many resources available in Australia for those struggling with mental health issues, including Lifeline, Suicide Crisis Helpline, Youth services, Youthline, and What’s Up. These helplines are available 24/7 and offer support and guidance to those in need.

Kyrgios’ story also highlights the stigma that surrounds mental health issues. People often feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about their struggles with mental health, fearing judgment or discrimination. It is important to normalize conversations about mental health and create a safe space for people to share their experiences.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. It is crucial to prioritize mental well-being and seek help when needed. Seeking help for mental health struggles is a sign of strength, not weakness. It takes courage to admit that something is wrong and to ask for help.

Kyrgios’ story is a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their status or profession. It is essential to break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote a culture of open conversation and compassion. Mental health issues should not be hidden or ignored but rather addressed and treated with care and support.

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :Tennis star contemplated suicide after Wimbledon loss/