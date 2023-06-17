Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tennis Star’s Wimbledon Loss Led to Suicidal Thoughts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nick Kyrgios opens up about suicidal thoughts after losing at Wimbledon

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed that he contemplated suicide after losing early at the 2019 Wimbledon. In a documentary titled Break Point, Kyrgios spoke candidly about his struggles with addiction, mental health, and the pressure of being in the limelight.

Kyrgios said that after losing to Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon, he woke up to see his father crying. That was a wake-up call for him, he said. “I can’t keep doing this,” he thought. “I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios said. The pressure of having all eyes on him was too much for him to bear. “I lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away,” he added. “You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That’s why I actually got my arm sleeve, to cover it all.”

Kyrgios, who reached the final of Wimbledon last year, sustained a knee injury and had surgery to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus in January. He returned to the court for the first time on Tuesday at the Stuttgart Open in Germany, where he lost to China’s Wu Yibing in the opening round.

Kyrgios is expected to compete at this year’s Wimbledon in July. His candid admission about his struggles with mental health and addiction has been praised by many in the tennis world. His honesty could inspire others to seek help and support when they need it the most.

Kyrgios is known for his on-court antics and controversial behavior, but he has also been a vocal advocate for mental health. He has spoken openly about his own struggles and said that he wants to use his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Kyrgios said that he has been seeing a therapist and has been working on himself. “I’m in a better place now,” he said. “But it’s a constant battle. I’m always going to have to work on myself. I think that’s just life. It’s never going to be a smooth ride.”

Kyrgios’ story is a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their status or success. It’s important to seek help and support when you need it, and to be open and honest about your struggles. Kyrgios’ honesty and bravery in sharing his story could help to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage others to speak out.

News Source : Heritage Times

Source Link :How I pondered Suicide After Losing Wimbledon – Tennis Star/