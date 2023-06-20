Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teresa Taylor, Drummer and Actor, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Teresa Taylor: The Butthole Surfers Drummer and ‘Slacker’ Star

The music industry and film community are mourning the loss of Teresa Taylor, the former drummer for the Butthole Surfers and star of Richard Linklater’s 1991 film “Slacker.” Taylor passed away peacefully over the weekend after a long battle with lung disease, according to a statement released by the band on Twitter.

Taylor, also known by her stage name Teresa Nervosa, joined the Butthole Surfers in 1983 and played with them for six years before leaving the band due to health issues. She suffered from light-induced seizures caused by a brain aneurysm and had to undergo brain surgery in 1993. The procedure allowed her to resume performing again, and she continued to make music until her passing.

While Taylor’s contributions to the Butthole Surfers’ music are significant, she is perhaps best known for her appearance in Linklater’s “Slacker.” The film, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 1991, features a large ensemble cast of non-actors and follows a series of loosely connected vignettes set in Austin, Texas. Taylor plays a character called “Pap Smear Pusher,” who tries to sell a vial of fluid she claims is from Madonna. Although her role is brief, her scene was prominently featured in the film’s trailer and marketing materials, and she became a recognizable face to fans of the movie.

In a 2006 interview with Salon, Taylor recalled how she ended up in “Slacker” and how it affected her life. “I had gotten it into my head that I was some huge rock star and so I was like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll be in your little movie,’” she said. “About a week later, I had a sort of breakdown where I decided that I had humiliated myself so publicly, I even considered going to their house and getting my reel; [they had] forgotten to get a release [from me].” Despite her initial reservations, Taylor signed the release and went on to become a beloved figure in the “Slacker” community. She said that people still recognized her as “the chick from ‘Slacker’” years after the film’s release.

Taylor’s passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues. Musician and DJ Jake Rudh tweeted, “Musician and actress Teresa Taylor – best known as being a drummer for the Butthole Surfers has passed away at the age of 60. RIP.” Many others have shared memories and condolences on social media, with some citing Taylor as an inspiration and a trailblazer for women in the punk and alternative music scenes.

Taylor will be remembered not only for her musical talent and her memorable turn in “Slacker,” but also for her resilience and courage in the face of health challenges. Her contributions to the Butthole Surfers’ legacy and to the world of alternative music will not be forgotten, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

Teresa Taylor death Butthole Surfers Richard Linklater’s Slacker Teresa Taylor music career Teresa Taylor legacy

News Source : Sharon Knolle

Source Link :Teresa Taylor, Butthole Surfers Drummer and Richard Linklater’s ‘Slacker’ Star, Dies at 60/