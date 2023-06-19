Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teresa Taylor, Ex-Butthole Surfers Drummer, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Dies Following Battle with Lung Disease

It has been announced that the former drummer of Butthole Surfers, Teresa Taylor, has died following a battle with lung disease. Cheryl Curtice, Taylor’s partner, announced the news today, writing on Facebook: “Dear friends and loved ones of Teresa Taylor. I want to let you know the sad news. Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend”. Curtice continued: “She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease. We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed. We will have a memorial service sometime in the future. I love you, beloved Teresa.”

Elsewhere, Butthole Surfers took to their own Facebook page to post a short tribute to their former member. Captioning a photograph of Taylor, the band wrote: “Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease. She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.”

In November 2022, Taylor updated fans about her future, claiming that death was “imminent”. She said in a statement: “Boy, does this imminent death, coupled with a birthday, really bring the love out. I am overwhelmed by all the messages I have received. You people recognize me, even with all my flaws. I know that I tried to live a cool life and you guys are the proof. I received a loving message from Paul and spoke on the phone with King and Gibby. It’s all been a blast. Like I said before, you guys are my REAL FAMILY. Ciao.”

Teresa Taylor was born on November 10th, 1962. Alongside King Coffey, she drummed for Butthole Surfers between 1983 and 1989 and appeared on several of their albums, including their first four, Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac, Rembrandt Pussyhorse, Locust Abortion Technician and Hairway to Steven. Notably, she briefly rejoined the group in 2008.

Elsewhere, Taylor also features in Richard Linklater’s 1990 comedy-drama, Slacker, wherein she plays a woman trying to sell a pap smear from pop star Madonna. Her character was so memorable that she even appeared on the movie’s promotional poster.

Taylor’s passing is a sad loss for the music industry and her fans. She will be remembered for her unique drumming style and contribution to the Butthole Surfers’ sound, as well as her memorable role in Slacker. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

Listen to ‘Sweet Loaf’ from Locust Abortion Technician below.

News Source : Far Out Magazine

Source Link :Former Butthole Surfers drummer, Teresa Taylor, dead at 60/