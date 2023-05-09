Dead – Death – Obituary News : Terrence Hardiman, star of The Crown and Demon Headmaster, dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved British Actor Terrence Hardiman Passes Away at 86

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of British actor Terrence Hardiman, who died at the age of 86. The news of his death was confirmed by Scott Marshall Partners, his talent agency, who described him as a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the titular character in the CBBC show The Demon Headmaster, which first aired between 1996 and 1998. The series, which was based on the children’s books of the same name by Gillian Cross, terrified an entire generation of kids with its eerie storyline and Hardiman’s piercing green eyes, which were hidden behind dark glasses and only revealed when he hypnotized his victims.

In 2019, Hardiman reprised his role for a cameo appearance in the rebooted version of the show. The actor’s talent was not limited to his work in children’s TV, however. He also appeared in a number of popular TV series, including The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who, and Prime Suspect, as well as in classic shows such as Colditz, Secret Army, Bergerac, and Minder.

Tributes for the actor have been pouring in on social media, with fans expressing their sadness at his passing and sharing their memories of him. One fan wrote, “Awfully sad news about Terrence Hardiman, who has passed away aged 86. Terrified a generation as the Demon Headmaster, but could not have been more of a good-natured gentleman in real life.”

Another fan shared a personal encounter with the actor, saying, “Terribly sad news of Terrence Hardiman passing away. He was supremely terrifying in The Demon Headmaster, but I had the pleasure of meeting him once at one of my school’s fetes. It took a bit of convincing to go up to him, but he was absolutely wonderful and kind. RIP.”

Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and his two children. His death is a loss to the British entertainment industry and to the fans who loved him. The actor’s legacy will live on through his many memorable performances, including his iconic role as the Demon Headmaster. He will be greatly missed.

News Source : Rebecca Carey

Source Link :Demon Headmaster and The Crown star Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86/