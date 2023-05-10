Dead – Death – Obituary News : Terror Squad Co-Founder Charlie Rock LD Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charlie Rock LD: A Hip Hop Legend from the South Bronx

The Hip Hop community has lost one of its unsung heroes, Felix Delgado, popularly known as Charlie Rock LD. The Terror Squad founding member passed away over the weekend, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered in the South Bronx and beyond.

Charlie Rock LD was a vital member of the Terror Squad, a Bronx-based collective that included the likes of Fat Joe, Big Pun, Triple Seis, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, Tony Sunshine, Remy Ma, and DJ Khaled. He played an essential role in developing the Hip Hop scene in the South Bronx and beyond, leaving a lasting impact on many lives.

Charlie Rock LD’s early life was marked by hardship and struggle, but his love for music kept him going. He was born in the South Bronx, a notorious neighborhood known for its poverty, crime, and violence. Growing up, he was drawn to Hip Hop music and started rapping at a young age. He soon developed a reputation as one of the most talented rappers in the area, which caught the attention of Fat Joe.

At the age of 18, Charlie Rock LD was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for refusing to rat on his friend. However, he did not let this setback dampen his spirits. Instead, he used his time in prison to hone his skills and perfect his craft. He also stood up for his friends, getting into a prison “shank fight” defending Fat Joe.

Charlie Rock LD’s release from prison marked a turning point in his life. He was determined to make a name for himself in the Hip Hop industry and help others do the same. He became a founding member of the Terror Squad, which went on to become one of the most influential Hip Hop groups of the 1990s.

Charlie Rock LD’s contributions to the Terror Squad cannot be overstated. He was a gifted rapper, and his talent was evident in the many songs he recorded with the group. His distinct voice and unique flow made him stand out from the other members, earning him a loyal fan base.

Charlie Rock LD was also a mentor to many aspiring rappers in the South Bronx. He believed in giving back to his community and helping others achieve their dreams. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge with those who sought his guidance.

His passing has left a huge void in the Hip Hop community, especially in the South Bronx, where he was a beloved figure. Many of his fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, expressing their sadness at his loss. Cuban Link, one of the members of the Terror Squad, was the first to break the news of his passing on social media, saying, “Rest in peace to the big homey Charlie rock l .d dam homey we had a lot left to do out here may god rest your soul.”

The Hip Hop community has lost a true legend in Charlie Rock LD. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the genre and his dedication to helping others. His music and legacy will continue to inspire generations of rappers to come, and his memory will live on forever in the South Bronx and beyond. Rest in peace, Charlie Rock LD.

News Source : Got Music Talent

Source Link :The Source |Terror Squad Founding Member Charlie Rock LD Passes Away/