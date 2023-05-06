Dead – Death – Obituary News : Terry Lewis: Death, Age, Family, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Terry Lewis Cause of Death, Age, Family, and Net Worth

Introduction

Terence Murray Lewis, a former Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service, found himself at the center of a notorious corruption scandal known as the Fitzgerald Inquiry.

Career in Law Enforcement

Terry Lewis embarked on his law enforcement journey in 1949, joining the police force as a young recruit. Rising through the ranks, he eventually became the head of the Juvenile Aid Bureau as a senior constable.

Involvement in Corruption

However, his involvement in the National Hotel scandal tarnished his reputation, and he became closely associated with the corrupt former Police Commissioner, Frank Bischof, allegedly acting as one of his trusted aides. Shirley Brifman, an informant, claimed that Lewis, along with Murphy and Hallahan, were the intermediaries for Bischof’s illicit activities.

Appointment as Commissioner

In late 1975, Terry Lewis was transferred to Charleville while his associate Tony Murphy was posted to Longreach. During this time, Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, dissatisfied with Commissioner Whitrod, visited Charleville twice to explore the possibility of appointing Lewis as a future commissioner.

Tenure as Commissioner

Terry Lewis’s tenure as Police Commissioner from 1976 to 1987 was marked by significant controversy. While he received a knighthood for his service, his position became compromised, leading to his suspension by Police Minister Bill Gunn in September 1987 and subsequent dismissal in April 1989.

Conviction and Sentencing

Following the Fitzgerald Inquiry, Lewis faced charges in 1989, including perjury, corruption, and forgery. After a lengthy trial and deliberation, a District Court jury found Lewis not guilty of lying to the inquiry but guilty of accepting bribes totaling $700,000. Judge Healy handed down a severe sentence, imposing the maximum prison term of 14 years for the corruption charges and 10 years for forgery, to be served concurrently.

Legal Battles and Appeals

After serving 10½ years, he was granted parole in 2002. Despite his release, Lewis persisted in his claims of innocence, pursuing legal action against his former lawyers and launching unsuccessful appeals.

Cause of Death

At the time of this report, his cause of death was not made known. However, considering his advanced age, it suggests that he died of natural causes. He reportedly died on May 5, 2023.

Age and Family

At the time of his death, he was 95 years old. He was married to Hazel Catherine Lewis.

Net Worth

His net worth is not known.

Conclusion

Despite his controversial legacy, Terry Lewis’s contributions and role in law enforcement cannot be denied. However, his involvement in corruption and subsequent downfall serve as a reminder of the importance of honesty and integrity in positions of power.

News Source : GH Gossip

Source Link :Terry Lewis Cause of Death, Age, Family, Net Worth/