Remembering Terry Robert Oder: A Hero Who Served His Country

The town of Moville in the state of Iowa has lost a true hero in Terry Robert Oder, who recently passed away. As we take a moment to acknowledge and pay our respects to him, it is important to remember his service to our country in the United States Navy.

Terry was born and raised in the middle of the United States, and he went on to serve in the Navy for a period of time. His brother Steve shared with us the harrowing experience Terry faced while serving on the USS Forestal, which caught fire at sea outside of Vietnam. Terry was an aviator during his time in the Navy, and he was one of the fortunate few who survived the disaster.

As we honor Terry’s memory and service to our country, it is important to also recognize the sacrifice of all those who served in Vietnam and came back home, only to later pass away as a result of an illness. We encourage families of these individuals to consider submitting an application to our In Memory program, which honors the service of those who served in Vietnam and preserves their memory.

Terry’s service to our country is a testament to his bravery and dedication to protecting our freedoms. It is important that we continue to remember and honor the sacrifices made by individuals like Terry, who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our nation.

In honoring Terry’s memory, we also pay tribute to all those who have served in the Navy and other branches of the military. Their service and sacrifice have allowed us to enjoy the freedoms and liberties we have today, and it is our responsibility to remember and honor their legacy.

Terry’s passing is a reminder that we must never forget the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women, both on the front lines and at home. We must continue to support and honor those who have served our country, and ensure that their memory lives on for generations to come.

To Terry Robert Oder and all those who have served our country, we express our deepest gratitude and respect. May they rest in peace, knowing that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

