Dead – Death – Obituary News : Texas Longhorns’ Lance Blanks, former star guard, passes away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Texas Longhorn basketball player and ESPN analyst Lance Blanks dies at 56

The basketball world mourns the loss of Lance Blanks, a former star guard for the Texas Longhorns and ESPN/Longhorn Network basketball analyst, who died on Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 56. Blanks, who played for the Longhorns from 1988-90, was a key player in making the Texas basketball program nationally relevant during that time.

Early Life and Career

Lance Blanks was born in Del Rio and attended high school in The Woodlands. He was named Mr. Texas Basketball in 1985 during his high school years. Blanks started his college career at Virginia, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Texas.

Longhorns Basketball Career

Blanks quickly became a vital part of the Texas basketball team, which was one of the most exciting teams the university had ever seen at that point. He, along with Travis Mays and Joey Wright, formed a trio of lightning-quick guards that scored at will, earning the team the nickname “Runnin’ Horns” for their fast-paced, wide-open offense. Blanks was a key player in the Texas “BMW,” which paved the way for a new era of Longhorns basketball.

During Blanks’ first season with Texas, the team made the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed and knocked off No. 6 Georgia Tech in the first round. The next season, “BMW” helped drive the Horns as a No. 10 seed to the Elite Eight, which is still the furthest the program has ever gone in the tournament. Blanks averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game that season.

Professional Career and Front Office Work

Blanks was drafted as the 26th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and played there until 1992. He then joined the Minnesota Timberwolves for a season before playing in the Continental Basketball Association. He finished his playing career overseas and moved into a front office career after retirement.

Blanks worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs in 2000 and was then promoted to director of scouting in 2002. He served as the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010 before landing the general manager job for the Phoenix Suns, where he spent three seasons. Most recently, he had been working as a scout for the Clippers organization.

Tributes from the Basketball World

Blanks’ death has been felt deeply across the basketball community. Chris Del Conte, UT vice president and athletic director, described Blanks as “a Longhorn Legend, an icon, and had such a far-reaching presence and influence in the world of college and professional basketball.” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations for the Clippers, said that they were “blessed to spend the time we did with Lance.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who played with the San Antonio Spurs when Blanks was in their front office, called Blanks “a good friend” and spoke kindly of him before the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. “It’s a devastating bit of news,” Kerr said. “He will be missed — it’s a terrible day.”

Lance Blanks’ legacy as a Longhorn and basketball player will continue to be remembered by the basketball community. He will be missed.

News Source : Billy Gates

Source Link :Lance Blanks, star guard for Texas Longhorns from 1988-90, dies at 56/