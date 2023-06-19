Dead – Death – Obituary News : Texas Rapper Big Pokey Dies at Age 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45

Houston rapper Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, has passed away at the age of 45. The rapper collapsed while performing at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he breathed his last on Sunday.

A Look at Big Pokey’s Life and Career

Big Pokey was born on December 4, 1977, in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the city’s South Park neighborhood and began rapping at a young age. In the late 1990s, he joined the influential Houston rap group Screwed Up Click, which was founded by the late DJ Screw.

Big Pokey gained recognition for his deep, resonant voice and his ability to rap with a slow, deliberate flow. He released his debut album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, in 1999 and followed it up with several more albums over the years, including D-Game 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and Evacuation Notice.

Throughout his career, Big Pokey collaborated with many other Houston rappers, including Chamillionaire, Lil Keke, and Z-Ro. He was also known for his work with fellow Screwed Up Click members like E.S.G. and Big Hawk.

Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey was a beloved figure in the Houston rap scene and beyond. His deep, distinctive voice and his skillful flow made him a standout artist who was respected by his peers and loved by his fans.

His music was known for its raw honesty and its focus on the struggles and triumphs of life in Houston’s inner city. He often rapped about the realities of poverty, crime, and violence, but also celebrated the resilience and strength of his community.

Big Pokey’s passing is a great loss to the world of hip hop and to his many fans. His music will live on as a testament to his talent and his legacy.

Condolences Pour in for Big Pokey

News of Big Pokey’s passing has shocked and saddened the rap community and his fans around the world. Many took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the rapper.

“Rest in peace Big Pokey,” wrote fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug on Twitter. “One of the hardest to ever do it for the H, you’ll be missed but never forgotten.”

“Big Pokey was one of the first Houston rappers I ever heard growing up,” tweeted music journalist Brandon Caldwell. “His voice was so unique and he rapped with so much heart. Rest in peace.”

Others shared memories of meeting or seeing Big Pokey perform. “I remember seeing Big Pokey at Carver High School in Houston back in the day,” tweeted rapper and producer Statik Selektah. “He blew my mind with his voice and delivery. RIP.”

Big Pokey’s passing is a reminder of the profound impact that music can have on our lives and our communities. His music touched the hearts and souls of many, and he will be deeply missed.

In Conclusion

Big Pokey was a true original whose music spoke to the realities of life in Houston’s inner city. His deep, resonant voice and his slow, deliberate flow made him a standout artist who was respected and loved by many.

His passing is a great loss to the world of hip hop and to his fans around the world. But his music will live on as a testament to his talent and his legacy. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

