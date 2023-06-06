Dead – Death – Obituary News : Thabo Bester’s Investigator Death: Suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigator in Thabo Bester Prison Escape Case Dies

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of a hardworking and loyal detective who was a key figure in the Thabo Bester prison escape case. The investigator, who was also the provincial chief of organized crime, died under mysterious circumstances, and an investigation is ongoing.

How Did the Investigator Die?

According to reports, Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi, 59, committed suicide. He had just appeared in court earlier that day, where a motion to declare the deportation of Dr. Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania unconstitutional was denied. After leaving the court, he drove to a state garage in Hamilton, where he was later found dead in his vehicle.

Who Was Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi?

Mkhaulesi was a crime detection expert with over 31 years of service in the police department. He was known for his competence and expertise in criminal detection and was a dedicated and hardworking detective. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola described his passing as a great loss and said that he had left a gap in the police department.

What Was Thabo Bester’s Prison Escape Case?

In May 2022, Thabo Bester, who was serving a life sentence for murder and rape, staged a false suicide by fire and escaped from the Manguang Correctional Center. He was located in Tanzania with his lover, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, in April 2023 and “deported” back to South Africa. On Monday, a judge ruled against Magudumana’s urgent motion to have her deportation declared unconstitutional, stating that she had voluntarily agreed to leave the country.

What Happens Next?

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi’s death. The police department has offered counseling to his family and coworkers. Our deepest sympathies go out to them during this difficult time. We will keep our readers updated on any developments in this case.

News Source : Prakash Israni

