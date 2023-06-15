Dead – Death – Obituary News : “The Blackening” Fights Racist Hollywood Stereotypes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

HarperCollins and KKR Bid for Simon & Schuster

For the second time in less than three years, book publisher Simon & Schuster is up for sale, and HarperCollins Publishers and KKR & Co are among the bidders. Paramount Global, the current owner of Simon & Schuster, is seeking a sale after its $2.2 billion deal to sell the publisher to Penguin Random House fell through. The Wall Street Journal reported the latest bidding war, which will have significant implications for the publishing industry.

Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 87

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Glenda Jackson, a British actor and politician, who died at the age of 87. Jackson was a two-time Oscar winner known for her roles as an English queen on screen and as a socialist politician in the British parliament for 23 years. Despite her success, she never forgot her humble beginnings as the daughter of a bricklayer and a cleaning lady in northwest England.

UAE Decides Not to Screen “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The United Arab Emirates has decided not to screen Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” due to debates about its treatment of transgender themes. Vox Cinemas, one of the largest cinema chains in the Middle East, made the announcement without providing an explanation. The decision comes amid online discussions among regional movie fans regarding the animated film’s content. The sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was released in the United States on June 2 and was scheduled for a June 22 release in the Gulf region.

Take That Performs at Premiere of “Greatest Days”

British pop band Take That turned London’s Leicester Square into a concert stage at the premiere of “Greatest Days,” a film adaptation of their hit musical. The trio, consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, performed some of their popular tunes at the red carpet event, which was attended by the movie’s cast, including actors Aisling Bea and Alice Lowe.

Shelbourne Goalkeeper Leaves for “Love Island”

Irish side Shelbourne is facing the loss of goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis to his participation in the dating reality show “Love Island.” The former Wales youth international has requested an early release from his contract to take a break from his professional career and head to Spain for the show. This unconventional transfer has raised eyebrows in the sports industry.

Conclusion

The entertainment industry is abuzz with the latest news, from the bidding war for Simon & Schuster to the loss of Glenda Jackson, the controversy surrounding the screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in the UAE, Take That’s performance at the premiere of “Greatest Days,” and Scott van der Sluis’ unconventional transfer to participate in “Love Island.” Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Glenda Jackson movies Glenda Jackson politics Hollywood horror stereotypes The Blackening film Glenda Jackson legacy

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :Glenda Jackson, Renowned Oscar-Winning Actress and Progressive Politician, Passes Away at 87; ‘The Blackening’ Aims to Eradicate Racist Hollywood Horror Stereotypes and Other Developments/