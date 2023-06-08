Dead – Death – Obituary News : The cause of Susan Hernandez’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Brutal Murder of Susan Hernandez Chronicles on ID’s The Murder Tapes

On July 27, 2015, after extinguishing a fire in Pueblo, Colorado, authorities discovered the severely battered and burned body of 77-year-old Susan Hernandez in the basement of her home. The police determined that Susan had died of blunt-force trauma to the head, and her body had been deliberately set on fire. After testing DNA evidence found under the victim’s fingernails, authorities linked it to five male members of the family before implicating Susan’s grandson, Anthony Sena, who was later found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2016.

An upcoming episode of ID’s The Murder Tapes titled Blunt Force Trauma will chronicle the brutal murder of Susan Hernandez. The episode is set to air on the channel on Thursday, June 8, at 7 pm ET. The synopsis of the episode reads: “A woman of faith, Susan Hernandez, is the last person police would expect to find murdered in her basement; searching for suspects, detectives turn over every stone in the hunt for Susan’s killer, with a result that shakes the town to its core.”

Susan Hernandez was a devoted churchgoer who lived with her dog in Pueblo, Colorado, after the death of her husband of 59 years. She had seven grown children, and one of her daughters, Vanessa, lived across the street from her house. Her other daughter, Katrina, lived about 45 minutes away but was in constant touch with her mother. However, on the morning of July 29, 2015, Katrina was unable to get in touch with her mother, who had been worried about her roof and had hired her grandson, Anthony Sena, to fix it. When Katrina drove to Susan’s house, she found smoke billowing out of the basement and reported the fire and what seemed like a break-in since the front door was unlocked.

First responders arrived at the crime scene soon after the call and put out the fire in the basement. They discovered Susan Hernandez’s badly burned and beaten body. There were signs of forced entry in the house, suggesting that the front door was kicked open. However, detectives noted that nothing was taken from inside the house. They found that the victim had sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was bludgeoned to death before her body was set on fire by the killer to get rid of any physical evidence.

Detective Raymond Purvis, who was assigned to the case, stated that Susan “had a large hole to the back of her head” caused by being “struck multiple times,” and the blood splatter at the scene corroborated this theory.

During the investigation, Susan Hernandez’s family members were questioned when detectives discovered that her cash box, which potentially had a large amount of money, was missing from the house. At that point, they believed that the motive behind the crime could have possibly been a burglary. While conducting interviews, they noticed Susan’s grandson, Anthony Sena, acting strangely. Anthony told detectives that he had last seen his grandmother the day before the murder, and she had written him two checks to buy supplies for the repair job. He claimed to have bought the materials but couldn’t remember where he got them from.

Anthony’s version of events seemed inconsistent, and his behavior turned strange. With growing suspicions, detectives relied on surveillance footage to trace the victim’s final moments on July 28. They learned that she had visited a local store around noon or half past noon, suggesting that she was alive at the time and might have been killed around 2:30 or 3 pm, which was when she stopped answering anyone’s calls.

Detectives suspected that Susan was killed on July 28 and that her body was set on fire the following day. They found DNA evidence from under her fingernails, which was linked to five male members of the family with Anthony at the top of the list. Eventually, he was placed at the location where the victim’s purse and other belongings were found using phone records.

Anthony Sena was arrested and charged with murder four months later. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The authorities believed that he murdered his grandmother over money and the roof job that he never worked on.

The brutal murder of Susan Hernandez is a tragic tale of betrayal and greed that shook the town to its core. The upcoming episode of ID’s The Murder Tapes will delve deeper into the case and provide more insight into the investigation and the events leading up to the arrest and conviction of Anthony Sena.

News Source : Nikita Mahato

Source Link :How did Susan Hernandez die?/