Dead – Death – Obituary News : “The CW Cancels Powerpuff Girls & Diggle’s Arrow Spinoff”

The CW Pulls the Plug on Several Projects Including Powerpuff Girls Reboot

The CW has canceled several projects that were in development prior to the Nexstar regime, including the network’s highly anticipated live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls. Brad Schwartz, The CW’s President of Entertainment, announced that the network has given the projects back to their respective studios, allowing them to develop and sell them elsewhere.

One of the projects that generated a lot of buzz was the Powerpuff reboot, which was first reported in August 2020. The show received a pilot order in February 2021 and was slated to star Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison. However, the pilot was not ordered to series, and news broke in August 2021 that Bennett was no longer attached to the project. Despite still being in active development as of July 2022, the reboot has now been officially canceled.

Another project that did not make it to series was the John Diggle-led Arrowverse spinoff Justice U. The show would have starred David Ramsey reprising his role as Diggle from The CW’s Arrow, and it would have centered on Diggle training “five young meta humans.” Ramsey stated that Justice U was still in active development as of October 2022, but it has now been canceled.

The CW also scrapped Robert Rodriguez’s female-led Zorro series and the Archie Comics adaptation Jake Chang, which was a standalone show with no ties to The CW’s existing Archie Comics adaptation, Riverdale.

The CW’s changes and cancellations are part of a larger shift in the network’s ownership structure. In 2022, the Nexstar Media Group purchased a 75 percent stake in the network, with Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery each holding onto 12.5 percent. The network is also expected to have a significantly reduced slate of original scripted dramas moving forward, with only All American and Walker being renewed for new seasons so far.

In conclusion, The CW’s decision to cancel several projects, including the Powerpuff Girls reboot, has disappointed many fans. However, the network’s changes and cancellations are part of a larger shift in the entertainment industry, and it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of The CW.

News Source : CBR

Source Link :Powerpuff Girls, Diggle’s Arrow Spinoff Officially Dead at The CW/