Dead – Death – Obituary News : The CW’s Justice U Dies – Tragic Loss for Fans

Why Justice U Was Never Going to Make the Grade in the Arrowverse

Many fans of the Arrowverse have been preemptively mourning the end of the shared universe that started over a decade prior. With the coming conclusion of The Flash, the house that Arrow built is finally closing its doors. There was some hope that further entries would come about, namely one talked up by one of Arrow’s lead actors. Sadly, even that won’t see the light of day, though this was always the most likely outcome.

The tentative series Justice U would’ve seen David Ramsey’s John Diggle training the next generation of Arrowverse heroes. The concept was fairly original and had no basis in DC Comics lore. For this reason among others, there was little incentive for the series to ever come about, especially given the state of the shared universe when it was announced. Here’s why Justice U was never going to make the grade.

### Justice U Is the Last Nail In the Old CW’s Coffin

The series meant to be called Justice U was first announced in 2022, with David Ramsey set to star and reprise his role of John Diggle from the series Arrow. Though Arrow had by that point concluded, there still seemed to be some small amount of life left in the Arrowverse, not to mention DCTV as a whole. Such high hopes were cultivated by the success and good reception of unrelated shows including Superman & Lois and Stargirl. If the series had been produced around this initial timeframe, it would have released sometime near the 10th anniversary of the Arrowverse, ensuring that new blood was injecting into the universe’s veins to keep it going. One major issue, however, was the state of parent channel The CW.

The CW was eventually bought out by Nexstar, with the channel actually being far from profitable for much of its run. The Arrowverse had been successful, but the end of streaming revenue for the shows made The CW’s straits dire. Currently, scripted television for the network is less of a priority, especially if it’s potentially expensive. The CW’s Brad Schwartz wants to move away from the superhero shows that had been its backbone — a decision likely influenced by DC Studios creative lead James Gunn wanting the DC brand as a whole to be under one umbrella. Needless to say, things aren’t quite the way they once were around the time of Smallville, and it’s only going to change even more.

### The Arrowverse Was Dying Even Before Justice U Was Killed

Even if The CW was in a better place, the climate simply wasn’t right for a Justice U show or any other new Arrowverse entry. The shared universe’s days were numbered following the end of Arrow itself, as this was followed by several other DC shows meeting their end. Black Lightning and Supergirl (which had only become part of the Arrowverse after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover) had their final seasons, with many considering the end of the former series to have a bit of a decrease in quality.

The same would soon happen for Legends of Tomorrow and the incredibly controversial Batwoman, neither of which were nearly as successful as Arrow or The Flash. To make matters worse, a potential Arrow sequel titled Green Arrow and the Canaries was never made, with this being the first true sign that the shared universe was closing up shop. Given these situations, Justice U was simply never going to be a thing. The concept alone was a headscratcher, as it involved a next generation of heroes and a legacy of heroic mantles. Those ideas simply don’t exist in the Arrowverse, and trying to add it long after the fact would be extremely forced.

Justice U might have survived as a spinoff of Legends of Tomorrow and tied into its version of the Justice Society of America, but it only would have worked earlier in the shared universe’s lifespan. By the time the show’s plug was officially pulled, many viewers had already accepted that the final episode of The Flash is the end of the Arrowverse. While it’s always hard to say goodbye, it’s ultimately for the best. The CW’s DC world will go off with a flash instead of an inorganic whimper.

News Source : CBR

Source Link :Justice U Is Dead at The CW/