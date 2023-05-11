Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Cleopatra: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cleopatra: The Seductive Queen of Egypt

Cleopatra VII is a well-known name in history, and for good reason. She was the last active pharaoh of ancient Egypt and is famous for her seductive beauty and strong involvement in Roman politics. Cleopatra was also known for her romantic relationships with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, two of the most powerful men in Rome at the time. Her life and death have been surrounded by mystery and intrigue, making her one of the most fascinating women in history.

The Death of the Queen

Cleopatra died on August 30, at the age of 39. The circumstances of her death have been debated for centuries, with many hypothesizing that it was due to suicide. According to some, Cleopatra killed herself by allowing an Egyptian cobra to bite her after the death of her husband and Roman general, Mark Antony. Some Roman-era scholars argued that he had actually injected snake venom, either in the form of an ointment or by means of a sharp instrument.

Others argue that Cleopatra’s death was allegedly caused by the assassination of political rival Octavian. After his death, Egypt became a province of the Roman Empire, marking the beginning of Roman Egypt. To this day, Cleopatra’s tomb remains undiscovered along with the tombs of all the other Ptolemaic rulers. Some archaeologists speculate that her remains may lie beneath Taposiris Magna, an ancient city on the north coast of Egypt that remained largely submerged. Cleopatra and Mark Antony were buried together.

The Rise to Power

Cleopatra was born in 69 BC as the daughter of King Ptolemy XII Auletes and Cleopatra V. After the death of her father, the then 18-year-old Cleopatra was assigned the throne of Egypt, making her the principal ruler alongside her brother. To maintain Roman support in Egypt and her throne, Cleopatra began an affair with Julius Caesar until Julius Caesar’s assassination in 44 BC.

After Caesar’s death, Mark Antony becomes the new ruler of Rome and later Cleopatra’s lover. The pair had an 11-year affair and had three children. Unfortunately, it was an unfortunate alliance and after a defeat at the Battle of Actium, the lovers retreated and both later died.

The Appearance of Cleopatra

Like much of Cleopatra’s life and story, her appearance remains a mystery. Cassius Dio, a Romanian historian, described Cleopatra as “a woman of exquisite beauty”, yet a 2000-year-old silver coin depicting the Egyptian queen tells a different story. In the study by experts from Newcastle University, the image of Cleopatra shows a pointed nose, thin lips, and a sagging chin. Regardless of how Cleopatra is portrayed, there is no denying that she is one of the most fascinating women in history.

The Legacy of Cleopatra

Cleopatra’s life and death have been the subject of countless books, movies, and plays. She has been portrayed as everything from a seductive queen to a ruthless ruler. Her involvement in Roman politics and her romantic relationships with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony have made her a popular figure in history.

Despite the mystery surrounding her life and death, Cleopatra’s legacy has continued to live on. She is remembered as a powerful queen who fought for her throne and her people. Her story serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of women throughout history.

Conclusion

Cleopatra was a woman ahead of her time. She was a powerful ruler who used her intelligence and beauty to maintain her throne and secure alliances with some of the most powerful men in Rome. Her life and death have been shrouded in mystery and intrigue, making her one of the most fascinating figures in history. Cleopatra’s legacy has continued to live on, inspiring generations of women to fight for their rights and their place in history.

