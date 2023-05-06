Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Jamal Edwards: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jamal Edwards MBE, a music entrepreneur and founder of the online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV, was born on August 24, 1990, in Luton, England. He grew up in Acton, West London, with his mother Brenda Edwards, stepfather Patrick, and younger sister Tanisha. His family hails from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and his mother achieved fourth place in the second series of The X Factor in 2005. Although his mother encouraged him to pursue acting and drama, Edwards had a passion for the music industry.

During his school years at Acton High School, Edwards began rapping and filming videos with his friends, which he uploaded to YouTube. These videos marked the beginning of SBTV. While running SBTV, Edwards worked at the retail chain Topman for four years to support himself financially. SBTV, launched in 2006, is an online media platform that played a crucial role in discovering emerging artists. It has helped launch the careers of numerous musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, and Emeli Sandé. The SBTV YouTube channel had amassed over one million subscribers as of 2019.

Initially focusing on grime dance music, Edwards expanded SBTV’s content to include various musical genres. He filmed and featured artists such as Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Emeli Sandé, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan, Yungen, Mic Righteous, Nines, Tori Kelly, Bugzy Malone, Mist, English Frank, Aaron Unknown, and Cadet. Edwards’s work with SBTV caught the attention of rapper Dr. Dre, who invited him to film on a tour of Asia. In 2016, SBTV collaborated with the youth-focused news service Press Association to expand into a mainstream multichannel video platform. Throughout his career, Edwards conducted interviews with notable stars, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Wiz Khalifa, becoming known for conducting the first online UK-based interviews with these artists.

In recognition of his contributions to music, Jamal Edwards was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). However, tragically, Edwards died suddenly from a heart attack in February 2022 after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol. Reports indicate that after Jamal Edwards collapsed, three small snap bags containing small traces of white powder were found on his person. Assistant West London Coroner Ivor Collett concluded that Edwards passed away due to a cardiac arrest induced by the consumption of cocaine and alcohol.

Following the announcement of Jamal Edwards’ passing, a wave of tributes poured in to honor his memory. YouTube’s official account acknowledged him as an inspiration who supported artists and influenced culture through SBTV. Renowned spoken word artist George the Poet expressed gratitude for Jamal’s impact, crediting him for the success of many careers. London Mayor Sadiq Khan lamented the loss of one of British music and entertainment’s brightest stars. The Mobo Awards, via Twitter, expressed their deep sadness and recognized Jamal’s groundbreaking contributions to British music and culture, assuring that his legacy will endure. They extended their condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.

An inquest conducted in August of that year revealed that Edwards died from a cardiac arrest following a late-night session involving cocaine and alcohol. On the night of his passing, Edwards exhibited signs of paranoia and began throwing objects around the room before losing consciousness. Three small snap bags containing remnants of white powder were discovered on him after he collapsed at his home in west London. According to a friend named Mr. Hopper, Edwards initially appeared to be his normal self, and they engaged in conversation while smoking cannabis and drinking. However, Edwards later expressed feelings of pressure he was facing, and his behavior became erratic and paranoid, culminating in his collapse, as revealed during the inquest.

The police treated the death as non-suspicious, and the toxicology tests indicated the presence of cocaine and alcohol in Edwards’ system. Cannabis was not detected, but there was evidence of recent MDMA use in his urine, suggesting that he had consumed the drug before his death but not on the night itself. Three small snap bags with remnants of a white powder, along with bloody tissues associated with drug use, were found in his pocket, as reported by Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor. It was concluded that Edwards suffered a cardiac episode resulting from the consumption of recreational drugs and alcohol.

Ed Sheeran, a close friend of the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, expressed his gratitude and support following Edwards’ untimely passing from a cardiac arrest at the age of 31. Sheeran, whose rise to stardom was aided by Edwards, demonstrated his deep appreciation for their friendship. In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Edwards’ mother Brenda, who is a host on the British TV show Loose Women, revealed that Sheeran had stayed at their house for an entire week after Jamal’s death. Brenda expressed her heartfelt appreciation, explaining that Sheeran took care of everything and provided invaluable assistance during that difficult time. She, along with her daughter Tanisha, expressed immense gratitude for Sheeran’s unwavering support.

In conclusion, Jamal Edwards was a talented music entrepreneur who founded SBTV, which played a crucial role in discovering emerging artists and helped launch the careers of numerous musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, and Emeli Sandé. His sudden passing in February 2022 due to a cardiac arrest induced by the consumption of cocaine and alcohol was a tragic loss for the music industry. His legacy, however, will endure, and he will always be remembered for his groundbreaking contributions to British music and culture.

News Source : Mathelene

Source Link :What Happened to Jamal Edwards? How Did He Die?/