Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of James Carroll: Who’s Responsible?

Oxygen’s ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’ Depicts Gruesome Murder of James Carroll

In December 2009, 37-year-old James Carroll was brutally murdered inside an Old Louisville home in Kentucky. Oxygen’s ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’ covered the case, which became a classic example of one person’s words against the other.

How Did James Carroll Die?

Chris Hern, a former boyfriend of James Carroll, described him as entrepreneurial, a go-getter, and someone who made people laugh. During their four-year relationship, James owned a hair salon called “Illusions” and was never in trouble with the law. However, after the two split up, James turned to drugs. In June 2010, the police uncovered James’ body in an Old Louisville home after being called to solve a domestic dispute. The police reports stated that James died after being shot with a .38-caliber gun and from several stab wounds.

Who Killed James Carroll?

Jeffrey “Jeff” Mundt and Joseph “Joey” Banis were responsible for James’ murder. Jeff led a double life, nursing a voracious appetite for violent sex and crystal meth. The couple met James, their sex partner and meth dealer, for intercourse and doing drugs in December 2009. Reports showed that Jeff became jealous when he was excluded from intercourse. Meanwhile, Jeff claimed Joey killed James during a drug-filled weekend getaway. Court records showed Jeff and Joey came to a party in Chicago shortly after committing the murder. They were arrested at a downtown hotel after allegedly trying to change counterfeit cash with a staff. The police found $55,000 in fake money and the gun used to kill James.

Verdict and Sentencing

Both Jeff and Joey claimed that they did nothing and that the other person did everything. They agreed to testify against each other in their separate 2013 trials. Ultimately, Joey was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Jeff was convicted on the lesser charges of tampering with evidence and facilitating theft and sentenced to eight years but was released on parole in August 2014.

Conclusion

The murder of James Carroll was a gruesome and senseless crime. The case highlights the dangers of drug addiction and the extreme lengths that some people will go to satisfy their desires. Oxygen’s ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’ provides an in-depth look into the case and the people involved.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did He Die? Who Killed James Carroll?/