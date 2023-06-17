Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Linda Andersen: Murderer Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Murder of Linda Andersen

Introduction

Residents of Mississauga, Ontario, were left shocked when Linda Andersen was discovered dead inside her bathtub on January 3, 2003. Although the death was initially ruled an accident, evidence soon hinted at a sinister plot, and with time, the police announced that Linda had been murdered.

The Death of Linda Andersen

Linda Andersen was a loving mother of three who lived with her children in a townhouse in Mississauga, Ontario. Although most people described Linda as a kindhearted and generous woman, reports claimed she was an alcoholic and would remain drunk most of the time. On January 3, 2003, 911 operators received a frantic phone call from two teenagers who claimed their mother was found deceased in their house. The teenage girls further insisted they had been at a restaurant all evening and that, upon returning home, they found Linda unresponsive in the bathtub.

Once first responders reached the crime scene, they found Linda floating face-down in the bathtub and soon declared her dead. Moreover, even though an initial medical examination was unable to find any external bruises, the autopsy determined that Linda was drowned to death. Still, as nothing seemed missing from the house and there were no signs of forced entry, the police were forced to classify the tragedy as an accident.

The Murders

Around the time of the murder, Linda’s eldest daughter, Sandra, was 16-years-old, while her sister, Elizabeth, aka Beth, was 15. Incidentally, Sandra and Elizabeth Andersen were the ones who called 911 after discovering Linda Andersen in the bathtub, and the sisters even met the first responders once they arrived at the scene. When questioned, both Sandra and Beth claimed they had spent the entire evening with a friend at a restaurant and weren’t involved with the homicide in any way.

Since the death was considered an accident, the investigation remained dormant for about 11 months until one of Beth and Sandra’s male friends approached authorities and claimed that the girls had confessed to killing their mother. The friend, whose identity has never been revealed, insisted that Beth and Sandra were drunk at a party when they began boasting about getting away with their mother’s murder. Once the friend consented, authorities wired his car and asked him to pick the sisters up before casually conversing with them.

With the entire confession caught on record, the police were finally able to charge Beth and Sandra with murder. Shortly after the confessions, the police raided the Andersen home to recover a laptop, which had incriminating text messages proving Beth and Sandra’s involvement in the crime. This laptop played a massive role in the trial, as both sisters were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2006.

The Verdict

While ten years was the maximum youth sentence at that time, the judge ruled that Beth and Sandra would have to spend six years behind bars and the remaining four years under community supervision. On the other hand, Beth’s boyfriend was also convicted of conspiracy; while he was initially sentenced to 18 months in prison, the judge later changed it to eight months of imprisonment and four months of supervision.

Conclusion

The murder of Linda Andersen was a tragic incident that left many people shocked and devastated. The movie ‘Perfect Sisters’ chronicles the gruesome incident and follows the police investigation that eventually brought the perpetrators to justice. While the identities of the victims and killers have been changed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the story remains a haunting reminder of the dangers of alcohol abuse and the consequences of committing heinous crimes.

