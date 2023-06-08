Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Lloyd Carmen

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Make My Day’ Recap

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Make My Day’ episode showcases the tragic murder of 24-year-old Keith Andrews and the alleged killer’s escape from prosecution with the help of a newly passed legislation in late June 1986 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The episode offers an ironic twist at the very end, making it one of the most memorable cases covered by the series.

How Did Keith Andrews Die?

Keith Alexander, a 24-year-old black male, was found with serious stab wounds in an apartment on 1205 South Chelton Road in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The coroner determined a fatal stab wound to the heart as the official cause of death. The medical examiner noted Keith had been stabbed 32 times, indicating a furious attack or an overkill.

Who Killed Keith Andrews?

Tyron Juarez “Lloyd” Carmen, the alleged killer, was found in his bloody robe. He claimed that Keith Andrews barged into his apartment with a knife and attacked him. According to Lloyd’s wife, Debra Michele Carmon, she and Keith had been in an illicit relationship while on a break from her marriage. After Keith’s death, the police suspected Lloyd did not kill Keith in self-defense but murdered him in cold blood. With all the testimonies and evidence, the police charged Lloyd with first-degree murder.

How Did Lloyd Carmen Die?

Erstwhile 4th Judicial District Attorney Barney Iuppa decided not to prosecute Lloyd because he pleaded immunity under the “Make My Day” law. Colorado passed the legislation in 1985, granting “homeowners immunity if they respond accordingly when threatened by a home invasion and burglary.”

However, according to reports, Lloyd died at the hands of another assailant around 14 years later. He had been arrested at least a dozen times on investigations of assault, larceny, burglary, and driving under the influence of alcohol between 1984 and 1993. His wife died in December 1999, and he lived with his live-in girlfriend, Misook Sledge. Reports stated Lloyd and Misook had a bitter argument on June 7, 2000, and she took a cab to see her ex-boyfriend, Keith L. Williams. After hearing her grievances, Williams called Lloyd, and the two argued over the phone. Shortly afterward, the former boyfriend saw Lloyd slashing his car tires, and he went out to take revenge with a friend. Lloyd was also with a friend, Andrea Phillips, who told the investigators how Lloyd and Williams had another altercation in the former’s apartment’s parking lot. According to Andrea, Williams fatally shot 38-year-old Lloyd after the latter sprayed mace into his face. The shooting happened around 3:55 am, with the perpetrator fleeing in his blue Datsun. Police sources stated Williams shot Lloyd in his chest. 45-year-old Williams was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison in September 2002.

Conclusion

