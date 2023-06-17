Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Malia Jusczyk: Cause and Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Memory of Malia Jusczyk: A Tribute to a Brave Fighter

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of 14-year-old Malia Jusczyk, a resident of Plainville, Massachusetts. Malia was a brave and fierce fighter who touched the hearts of many people. In this article, we pay tribute to her by sharing her story and celebrating the life she lived.

Who was Malia Jusczyk?

Malia Jusczyk was a young girl who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was described as a fierce fighter who explored a range of activities. She enjoyed playing soccer, softball, and baking. She was very good at baking, and her creations always brought joy to those around her. Malia was also a loving daughter, sister, and friend. She cherished her family and friends dearly, and her presence lit up any room she entered.

What was the cause of her death?

Malia Jusczyk was a warrior who battled relapsed neuroblastoma for 26 grueling months. Her story is one of inspiration and courage, as she continued to fight bravely despite the setbacks she endured. Initially diagnosed in 2021, Malia was declared cancer-free by 2022, but the disease returned later that year. The young girl underwent various treatment and surgeries to combat the disease, but unfortunately, her battle came to an end on June 14, 2023. Malia’s positivity and strength throughout her journey touched the hearts of many, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew her. While her passing is a heartbreaking loss, her bravery and resilience will forever be remembered and celebrated.

Jen Andruzzi

Malia’s Sweet Treats left crumbs everywhere! This message is for those blessed/lucky enough to hold a Sweet Treats crumb. How do we mourn the Best Chef who stole our hearts the minute she entered our world?! How do we support some of the dearest people in our lives as they do the unthinkable, mourn their baby girl who was stolen from them by cancer?! These questions have haunted me over the past week because we are not supposed to know how to do those things. No parent should lose their daughter after fighting so hard to save her.

No brother should have to lose their hero. No grandparent should watch their child have their baby ripped away from them. No sibling (aunt or uncle) should watch their best friend/sibling sit bedside a 14-yr-old tattoo-loving princess who has done everything to win the fight. No child should have to learn just how ugly cancer is as they slowly watch their teammate, best friend, or fellow student have the disease steal the girl they adore. No friend should witness their friend(s) do ‘everything’ in their power to save their baby girl, not once but twice, and when ‘everything’ stops (out of their control), they have no choice but to watch their friend(s), watch their baby girl’s life slowly stolen. No doctor/healthcare professional should have to tell a family the unthinkable, “there’s nothing else we can do.”

A friend paying tribute to Malia said, “She loved life, her family, and her friends.” Malia’s bravery and fighting spirit will continue to inspire people for years to come.

GoFundMe: Friends of Malia is organizing this fundraising appeal on behalf of Glen Jusczyk

Despite her young age, Malia touched the hearts of many people around the world. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to support her medical expenses, and it received tremendous support from people who were touched by her story. The donations received will now go towards her funeral expenses. This is a testament to the impact Malia had on people, as everyone was touched by her spirit of determination and bravery.

Click link: https://gofund.me/9c6be89c

Malia Jusczyk Obituary

Malia Jusczyk’s passing is a sad reminder of the fragility of life. She fought bravely against a deadly disease and inspired many people along the way. Her fierce spirit will forever be remembered by those who knew her. We send our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Malia. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

People Shared condolences on Social media

Bob Taylor

Our beautiful, fierce, brave 14yo warrior, Malia Jusczyk has passed away. Her spirit and her smiles will live on in our hearts, and we will never forget her. Please pray for Malia’s parents Megan and Glen, and brother Kole. I am so grateful that we were able to sing to her and help deliver A Million Smiles. We’ll make sure that the mission continues for many others in Malia’s honor. Malia, you can now rest. Our fight to crush pediatric cancer will continue, you’ve done your part. We love you. #CancerSucks #pediatriccancer #maliastrongx2 #ForKidsSakeFoundation

Tony Stoddard

After your child has battled cancer one of the hardest things about choosing to be in the childhood cancer community is that you fall in love with so many of these kids and so many…too many times cancer takes these kids from this world leaving many broken hearts behind.

On June 14, 2023, 4:40 PM, Malia Dakota Jusczyk died after 26 months of an agonizing, heroic battle against relapsed neuroblastoma.

Malia was, (I hate saying was), but she was one of those kids who touched my heart so deeply, following her battle through her mom Megan and her dad Glen’s Facebook posts I gained so much strength from her. Thank you Malia for helping me to fight like a kid, I will always be grateful for reminding me to never give up, to appreciate every moment!

I am devastated once again that another precious child has been taken by the monster that is childhood cancer. She will never be forgotten and her work to bring joy and hope to this crazy world will continue, Something Big Malia! Please pray for strength and comfort for her family and loved ones. Tony (Cole’s Dad)

