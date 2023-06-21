Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Marie Singleton: Who’s Responsible? (49 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing Marie’ is an episode that chronicles the almost two-decades-old mystery murder of 33-year-old Marie Singleton in 2008. The episode describes how federal and state investigators solved the case with the help of developing forensic technology. Marie, a CIA communications analyst, was found murdered in the trunk of her car in Inglewood, California, in November 1994. This article delves into the details of the case, including how Marie died and who killed her.

Marie Henrietta Singleton Jackson was born in Philadelphia in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, on August 12, 1961. She married Andre Jackson in early 1994, and the couple had children from previous marriages. Marie worked as a communications analyst with the CIA and lived with her family in Inglewood in Los Angeles County, California, in November 1994. On November 11, 1994, the 33-year-old mother was last seen alive, and her husband reported her missing to the Inglewood Police Department.

According to police sources, Marie and Andre were scheduled to attend their teenage son’s high school football game on November 11. However, Andre claimed that Marie had been drinking since evening and was too intoxicated to go. He left her alone at home as he drove to the game and returned home to find her and her vehicle, a 1991 gray Saab, missing. He filed a missing persons report the following day around 10:00 am. Friends and co-workers looked for the 33-year-old by painting the town of Inglewood with her missing person flyers.

Five days later, Marie was found dead in the trunk of her car, which was parked at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles. The authorities discovered the car’s battery had been ripped out, and Marie’s body was curled in a fetal-type position with bruising on her face. The coroner’s office performed the autopsy and determined that she had died of manual strangulation. Her purse and cell phone were found in the front seat, and more belongings, including jewelry and credit cards, were discovered in the trunk.

The detectives found Marie’s husband, Andre, waiting in the precinct lobby and delivered the tragic news. However, the investigators remained skeptical about Andre’s staged emotional outburst. They were suspicious of the husband and accessed his cell phone records, discovering he had made a single call to his wife the night she went missing. The investigators interviewed some of the couple’s mutual friends to learn their marriage was falling apart due to Marie’s alleged infidelity and Andre’s controlling nature.

The police also recovered skin flakes underneath Marie’s fingernails and a single blood drop on her car’s hood. However, DNA testing and forensic technology were relatively new in the mid-1990s, and the authorities never analyzed them for DNA. Hence, the police never charged Andre due to insufficient physical evidence, even though he was the prime suspect in his wife’s death.

The FBI launched a probe into Marie’s death based on concerns that her murder might be linked to her position and access in the intelligence community. However, the FBI concluded the homicide was unrelated to her employment, and both the federal and state investigation fell dormant for almost a decade. The probe was re-opened in 2002 as a part of a routine cold-case review when the detectives determined the retrieved DNA sample and blood evidence had not undergone DNA analysis.

They compared the blood samples with that of Andre Jackson Jr., who was arrested by Hawthorne police in an unrelated crime, and found he was related to the suspected assailant. The officers also interviewed the couple’s children to learn their parents had a rocky marriage and Marie was planning to leave her husband. Based on all the new evidence, the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles arrested Andre from Tempe, Arizona, in April 2008. He stood trial in 2012, found guilty of first-degree murder, and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In conclusion, the case of Marie Singleton’s murder is a tragic story. The episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing Marie’ depicts how forensic technology and the determination of investigators helped bring justice to her family after almost two decades of waiting. Marie’s death is a reminder that justice may take time, but it is essential to keep fighting for it.

