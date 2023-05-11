Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Matt Landry: Cause and Perpetrator?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s Dateline: Taken – The Tragic Disappearance and Murder of Matt Landry

Matthew “Matt” Robert Landry was a regular guy, delivering pizzas, traveling the world on his skateboard, and cracking up his friends with his Jackass-style stunts. He aspired to be a musician and was a “ferocious drummer” in a basement band formed with his longtime buddies. However, his life came to a tragic end on August 9, 2009, when he disappeared while running errands in Detroit, Michigan. NBC’s Dateline: Taken chronicles his disappearance and murder, providing a clear and chronological view of the events.

The Shocking Disappearance of Matt Landry

When Matt did not return after running errands, his girlfriend, Francesca Bommarito, called local hospitals and police stations. The concerned parents reported him missing the following day. Matt’s mother, with a banking background, logged into her son’s bank account and saw three $100 withdrawals from an ATM on Detroit’s infamous 7 Mile. The area was plagued by crime and gangs, and the strange activity seemed very unlike her son. The family hoped that Matt was alive and searched for him in alleys, garages, and abandoned houses in Detroit’s 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue area. However, their hopes were shattered on August 13 when Roseville Lt. Ray Blarek found his body inside a burned and abandoned Detroit home. Matt had been fatally shot in the head.

The Hunt for Matt’s Murderers

After investigating a carjacking crime scene in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart, the police apprehended Ihab Maslamani, who was wearing a large wig, and tossed a gun and clip. Ray Blarek recognized him as the identical person captured on surveillance footage robbing the Harrison Township bank on August 10. However, they were still unsure whether he was involved in Matt’s disappearance or what had appeared to the 21-year-old pizza delivery guy. The gas station employee, Essa Rahimee, testified Ihab, a regular customer at the store, used a card to pay for his purchase which was highly unlikely since he always paid with cash. The police also unearthed a 911 call from Lawrence Wadda, a witness, who reported seeing an abduction and carjacking outside a Quiznos Sub shop in Eastpointe on August 9, the same day Matt disappeared. Lawrence stated he was driving near Quiznos when he saw Ihab and another individual push Matt into the trunk. When the assailants failed to fit Matt into the trunk, they dragged him to the front seat. Lawrence could be heard saying on the 911 call – “They’re beating him now – hurry!” The dispatcher repeatedly asked him for the color and style of the car. Lawrence testified he followed the carjacked vehicle for a while but eventually gave up, fearing his safety. The police could not catch the assailants as well.

The Conviction of Matt’s Murderers

The police tied Ihab to all the crimes after discovering a map in Matt’s abandoned vehicle with the targeted bank marked with an “x.” Based on Ihab’s statements and the testimonies of two Quiznos employees, the police identified Robert Taylor as the other individual involved in Matt’s kidnapping and murder. Both men were sentenced to life without parole. Ihab was convicted of first-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping, and four additional charges in November 2010. Robert Taylor was found guilty of five counts, including Matt’s abduction and homicide the following month.

Conclusion

Matt Landry’s tragic disappearance and murder shocked his family, friends, and the community. NBC’s Dateline: Taken chronicles the events leading up to his disappearance, the hunt for his murderers, and their eventual conviction. The episode provides a clear and chronological view of the events, and if you’re interested in knowing more, it’s worth watching. Matt’s life was cut short, but his memory lives on through the love and memories of his family and friends.

