Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Death of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Father: What Happened to Richard Pfeiffer?

Who Is Richard Pfeiffer?

Richard Pfeiffer is the father of famous American actress Michelle Marie Pfeiffer and her siblings Rick Pfeiffer, Dedee Pfeiffer, and Lori Pfeiffer. He was born on October 28, 1933, in Carrington, Foster County, North Dakota, USA, to William J. Pfeiffer and Dorothy Straley. Richard worked as an air-conditioning contractor and lived a private life away from the public domain.

Richard Pfeiffer’s Family

Richard Pfeiffer married Donna Jean Taverna, a housewife, and they had four children together – Rick, Michelle, Dedee, and Lori. Donna passed away in 2018 at the age of 85. Richard’s father, William J. Pfeiffer, was of German ancestry, and his mother, Dorothy Straley, was of English, Welsh, French, Irish, and Dutch descent. He had three siblings, William Eugene Pfeiffer, Mary Catherine Peterson, and Dorothy Helen Pfeiffer. Details about his childhood and educational background are not available.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Philanthropy

Michelle Pfeiffer, Richard Pfeiffer’s daughter, is also a philanthropist besides being a popular actress. She supports various charities such as Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Small Steps Project, and many more. In 2016, she attended the Healthy Child Healthy World’s L.A. Gala for people who lead organizations for children’s environmental health. Michelle also supports the Humane Society.

Richard Pfeiffer’s Death

Richard Pfeiffer passed away on December 21, 1998, in California, USA, at the age of 65. The cause of his death is not known, but he was cremated according to Findagrave. His wife, Donna Pfeiffer, passed away in 2018 at the age of 85.

Conclusion

Richard Pfeiffer led a private life away from the public domain, and details about his personal life and career are scarce. His daughter Michelle Pfeiffer, on the other hand, is a well-known actress and philanthropist who has made significant contributions to various charities and organizations. Richard’s legacy will continue through his children and the good work they do in their respective fields.

News Source : Dicy Trends

Source Link :Richard Pfeiffer: How Did Michelle Pfeiffer’s Father Die?/