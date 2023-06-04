Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno Dies in Blazing Fire

It is with deep regret that we share the news of the passing of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. Arno lost his life while bravely battling a 4-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, and Arno was found deceased on the spot when authorities arrived.

Jason Arno was a dedicated and diligent firefighter who served the Buffalo community for three years. He was an expert in his occupation and presented with Motor 2 housed on Virginia Road in Bison. Arno was a brave and amazing person who was loved by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was an ideal family man who cherished his family more than anything.

Arno was married to Sarah Liz Tierney, and they had a daughter together. The couple had known each other from a young age and found love in each other, leading them to start their relationship and get married in September 2023. Arno’s death has left his family grieving and mourning his loss. Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

According to the firefighting company, Arno lost his life due to an alarm fire on Main Street. He died on the spot and left his loved ones in grieves. In honor of Arno’s memory, City Hall leader Byron W. Brown has requested that buildings and landmarks be illuminated in red from this evening through Sunday.

The incident reported that Arno responded to the fire on the 700 block of Central Avenue around 10 am on Wednesday. He was found deceased on the spot when authorities reached the location. Arno was only 37 years old at the time of his passing, and his death has caused a wave of sadness throughout the Buffalo community.

Arno’s passing is a great loss to the Buffalo Fire Department, his colleagues, and the community he served. He was a compelling worker and professional in his occupation. He will be remembered for his bravery, dedication, and selflessness in his service to the community.

As we mourn the loss of Jason Arno, we must also remember the sacrifices that firefighters make every day to keep our communities safe. Their bravery and dedication to their jobs are admirable and should never be taken for granted. We must honor their memory and continue to support their families during these difficult times.

Rest in peace, Jason Arno. Your legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

