Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Killer of Jeffrey Dahmer: How Did He Die?

The Death of Jeffrey Dahmer: A Look into the Notorious Serial Killer’s Life in Prison

Jeffrey Dahmer is a name that sends shivers down the spine of anyone who knows about his heinous crimes. The infamous serial killer murdered at least seventeen people, raped, dismembered, and even consumed some of his victims. Despite his barbarous actions, Dahmer did not receive the death penalty due to Wisconsin being the first state to abolish it in 1853. Instead, he was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences. However, his life in prison was far from peaceful.

Upon arriving at Columbia Correctional Facility, Dahmer’s safety was a significant concern for the guards and officials. They knew that many inmates would relish the opportunity to inflict harm on him. Thus, he spent the first year of his sentence in protective isolation. After that, he was cleared to enter the general prison population of 622 inmates. However, in July 1992, a prisoner attempted to slash Dahmer’s throat with a homemade plastic knife, but he was unsuccessful. Prison staff believed this was an isolated incident, but as we now know, it wasn’t.

On November 28, 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver, who was serving a 25-year sentence for an armed robbery-turned-murder. In an interview with the New York Post in 2015, Scarver revealed that Dahmer would often taunt and upset other inmates by fashioning food to look like severed limbs and leaving them in public places. Scarver mostly kept clear of Dahmer due to his bizarre behaviour, but after believing he prodded him in the back, Scarver snapped one day. Picking up a 20-inch metal bar from the gym weights room, Scarver clobbered Dahmer over the head, crushing his skull. He was pronounced dead an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Scarver claimed that prison guards intentionally left the two men alone in the room together after Scarver had made no secret that he would like Dahmer dead. “They had something to do with what took place. Yes,” he said. Rita Isbell, who was the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims, claimed she would often receive phone calls from prison inmates who assured her they would “take care of Dahmer.” Their calls spanned the course of two years. “I wouldn’t say I wanted it to happen like this, but Jeffrey tore my family up,” she said.

Dahmer’s life in prison was short-lived, but his crimes continue to haunt the world today. His actions were beyond reprehensible, and his punishment may have been a life sentence, but his death was a reminder that there are consequences to one’s actions. The world may never understand the mind of a serial killer, but his life and death in prison serve as a lesson that justice may be delayed, but it will eventually catch up to you.

