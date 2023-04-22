Dead – Death – Obituary News : The King’s Demise Sparks War on Creation – To Love A Celestial

The ruler has passed on and the Grim Reaper has initiated a conflict against all that has been fashioned – To Adore a Heavenly Being.

the war room came into view. Azrael’s heart hammered in her chest as she was led inside, the floor to ceiling windows letting in the pale moonlight. She looked around the room, eyes widening as she saw Raden, Deimos, and a few other angels she recognized.

“Who’s this?” Deimos growled, eyeing the angel holding Azrael’s arm.

“She’s with us,” Raden replied, his eyes flicking to Azrael. “We need to get out of here. Merikh’s forces have taken the city and we don’t have much time.”

“Are the archangels ready?” Azrael asked, trying to keep her voice steady.

“They’re on their way,” Raden confirmed, his gaze never leaving her. “But we need to leave now.”

The group quickly gathered their weapons and made their way to the palace stables, the sound of battle ringing through the air. Azrael struggled to keep up with the others, her heart racing as they fought their way through the streets towards the eastern gates.

As they emerged from the city, Azrael gasped at the sight before her. The sky was alight with flames, the air thick with smoke and the screams of the dying. She stumbled back, tears streaming down her face.

“We have to keep moving,” Raden said, gripping her arm. “We can’t stop now.”

Azrael nodded, her determination returning as they made their way towards the eastern kingdom. She knew they were running out of time, that Merikh’s forces would be upon them soon. But she didn’t give up hope as they rode into the night, the sound of hooves pounding in her ears.

They would fight until the end, until they had defeated the darkness that threatened to swallow them whole. And through it all, Azrael knew that she would never give up, that she would never stop fighting for the ones she loved.