Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Life and Death of Joel Embiid’s Brother Arthur

Who Was Joel Embiid Brother, Arthur?

Joel Embiid is a Cameroonian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. His exceptional performance last year led to him being awarded the NBA MVP for the 2022-2023 season. However, what many may not know is that Joel Embiid’s younger brother, Arthur, passed away in 2014, which had a profound impact on the athlete’s life and career.

Arthur Embiid passed away on October 16, 2014, in a car accident when he was only 13 years old. At the time, Joel Embiid was recovering from a foot injury and had just been selected as the third pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He received the devastating news from his home country of Cameroon less than two weeks prior to the Sixers’ season opener against the Indiana Pacers.

The loss of his beloved brother left Embiid feeling hopeless and led him to contemplate retirement. In a 2022 article for The Players’ Tribune, he wrote, “Right after I got drafted, back in 2014, I thought about walking away from the game. I’m not exaggerating at all. I seriously considered retiring from the NBA before I’d even played one game.”

In memory of Arthur, Joel initiated a project called “In Memory of Arthur” to provide support to nonprofit organizations located in the Philadelphia area. He and his partner, Anne de Paula, also named their first child Arthur.

Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon and holds citizenship in France and the United States. He played college basketball for one year with the Kansas Jayhawks before being selected as the third overall pick by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft. However, his debut was delayed for two seasons due to various foot and knee injuries. In the 2016-17 season, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, despite only playing in 31 games.

In conclusion, Arthur Embiid’s passing had a profound impact on Joel Embiid’s life and career. However, he has used his loss as motivation to become one of the best basketball players in the world and to give back to his community in memory of his brother.

