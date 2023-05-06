Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Murder of Junko Furuta: Rape and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Horrific Murder of Junko Furuta: A Shocking Case of Torture and Rape

In 1988, 17-year-old Junko Furuta went missing while travelling home from her job at a plastic moulding factory in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Law enforcement officials and well-wishers prayed for her safe return, but her mangled body was discovered encased in concrete inside a drum in Kt, Tokyo. The details of her abduction, rape, and torture at the hands of four young criminals are shocking and gruesome. The 1995 Japanese film “Concrete-Encased High School Girl Murder Case: Broken Seventeen-Year-Olds” portrays the horrific murder of Junko and sheds light on her tragic story.

Who Raped Junko Furuta?

At the time of her death, Junko Furuta was a smart and well-liked student at Yashio-Minami High School who also worked part-time at a plastic moulding business to support her family. On November 25, 1988, four young criminals – Hiroshi Miyano, J. Ogura, Shinji Minato, and Yasushi Watanabe – noticed Junko while she was walking home from work. They were habitual criminals who believed they were above the law because their leader, Hiroshi, had connections with the Japanese mafia. They kidnapped Junko and subjected her to days of torture, rape, and sexual abuse.

During her captivity, Junko was repeatedly and brutally gang-raped, forced to dance naked, shave her pubic hair, and perform acts of prostitution in front of her captors. They also made her smoke cigarettes, ingest paint thinner, and shoved foreign objects into her body. They burned her legs with lighter fuel and left her on the balcony overnight. Her tormentors also forced her to pose as Hiroshi’s girlfriend in front of his parents and call her own parents to tell them that she had escaped on her own.

How Did Junko Furuta Die?

After being held captive for over a month, Junko was rendered immobile by the torture and abuse. On January 4, 1989, Hiroshi poured a bottle of lighter fluid over her body and set her on fire. He reportedly lost a game of Mahjong the night before and was prepared to vent his resentment on the victim. Despite her efforts to put out the flames, she lost consciousness and was further tortured by her captors. They punched her, dripped hot wax on her face, and forced her to drink her own urine before kicking her and dropping an iron exercise ball on her stomach. She died from her injuries.

After realising Junko had passed away, her captors wrapped her body in blankets and placed it inside a bag. The bag was then put inside a cement truck in Kt, Tokyo, after being completely filled with cement in a drum. The perpetrators lost interest in Junko after holding her captive for nearly a month and went on to rape another woman. Hiroshi and J. Ogura were identified as suspects in the second crime, but Hiroshi revealed his involvement in Junko’s murder and directed the police to her body.

Justice for Junko Furuta?

When they were accused of causing bodily harm that resulted in death, Hiroshi Miyano, J. Ogura, Shinji Minato, and Yasushi Watanabe all entered guilty pleas. Hiroshi was given a 17-year jail sentence in 1990, but the Tokyo High Court increased that sentence by three years after hearing his appeal. Shinji Minato was given a sentence of 4 to 6 years in jail, but a judge increased it to 5 to 9 years on appeal for Yasushi Watanabe. J. Ogura was tried as a child in 1991 and given an eight-year term in a juvenile detention facility. However, many people believe that the punishment for these horrific crimes was not enough, and Junko never received the justice she deserved.

The murder of Junko Furuta is a shocking and tragic case that highlights the brutality of some human beings. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of justice and the need to hold criminals accountable for their actions. May she rest in peace.

