Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Mysterious Death of Candy Montgomery’s Therapist

The Story of Dr. Fred Fason: Candy Montgomery’s Psychiatrist

The case of Betty Gore’s homicide on July 13, 1980, at the hands of Candy Montgomery is one of the most haunting and heinous crimes in history. While Candy murdered her once-friend with an ax at least 41 times, it was in pure self-defense, as explored in both Hulu’s ‘Candy’ as well as HBO Max’s ‘Love & Death.’ However, in this article, we will dive into the story of the one individual who brought this side of Candy’s reality to light — Psychiatrist Fred Fason.

Who Was Dr. Fred Fason?

Dr. Fred Fason was born on August 9, 1928, in Central Texas as the second of three children to Idelle and Eugene Fason. Unfortunately, his upbringing was unstable due to World War II, and he even served in the Navy during the final years of battle, despite his young age. After the war, he established himself as a renowned real estate agent in Southern California before switching to economics with a Bachelor’s degree from SMU. However, Dr. Fred ultimately found his true passion in medicine and enrolled at Baylor College to learn the basics before doing a 3-year residency in Psychiatry at UCLA’s Medical Center.

He became certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, which enabled him to establish a private practice in his home state of Texas, Houston, in particular. His good-humored, fatherly charm, combined with his knowledge and his hunger to always learn new techniques, gradually made him one of the best in his field.

Dr. Fred soon found himself engaging in psychiatry for both criminal and civil justice cases, including those going way up to the federal level. Despite initially being disinterested in taking Candy’s case upon being contacted by her lawyer, he agreed to meet her for diagnosis as a consultant and book another session for breaking into her memory through hypnosis to get a clear picture of July 13, 1980.

Dr. Fred’s method was to gain his patients’ trust through conversation, soothe them with his soft yet deep voice, and make them susceptible before putting them to sleep with a snap of his fingers. He learned that Candy had a triggered “dissociative reaction” during her struggle with Betty over the affair she’d once had with the latter’s husband, which led to the self-defense overkill.

What Happened to Dr. Fred Fason?

Although Dr. Fred believed his testimonies in the courtroom always resulted in him receiving terrible press, he willingly took the stand in favor of Candy when the time came for her murder trial. He needed the jury and the world to know precisely what his patient had said when he’d made her re-experience the fateful day under hypnosis.

Dr. Fred succeeded in his role as Candy was found not guilty of Betty’s murder in any way, shape, or form. He then went back to primarily focusing on his private practice in Houston. Dr. Fred continued his work in the medical field for as long as possible, but as he aged, his health wouldn’t cooperate, and he began to move away from it.

Dr. Fred Lanier Fason passed away peacefully at nearly 84 years old on Wednesday, July 25, 2012, at home from completely natural causes. He was survived by three sons, two adorable grandchildren, as well as an ex-wife, but was preceded in death by his parents, his elder sister, his younger brother, and his daughter.

Conclusion

Dr. Fred Fason was a renowned psychiatrist who had an impeccable reputation in his field. His ability to gain his patients’ trust and make them susceptible to hypnosis helped him uncover the truth of Candy Montgomery’s self-defense overkill. Although he believed that courtroom work was bad PR, he willingly testified on Candy’s behalf to ensure that the jury and the world knew the truth. Dr. Fred will always be remembered for his contributions to the field of psychiatry and his role in the Candy Montgomery case.

