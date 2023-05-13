Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Mysterious Death of The Singing Nun

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was The Real Singing Nun?

Jeannine Deckers was famously known as “The Singing Nun.” Jeannine Deckers, born on October 17, 1933, and known by her stage name Sœur Sourire (French for ‘Smiling Sister’), was a Belgian singer-songwriter and member of the Dominican Order in Belgium, where she went by the name Sister Luc Gabriel.

In English-speaking countries, she was often referred to as “The Singing Nun.” She achieved worldwide fame in 1963 with the release of the Belgian-French song “Dominique,” which reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 and other music charts.

What Happened to The Singing Nun?

On March 29, 1985, “The Singing Nun” (Jeannine Deckers, also known as Sœur Sourire) and her lifelong partner, Annie Pécher, tragically ended their lives by intentionally overdosing on barbiturates and alcohol. In a heartbreaking suicide note, they expressed that despite their decision, they had not abandoned their faith.

They also stated their desire to be buried together, requesting the funeral rites of the Catholic Church. It was a poignant and sorrowful end to their lives, leaving behind a legacy of music, struggle, and a complex journey of faith.

How Did The Singing Nun Die?

Jeannine Deckers, famously known as The Singing Nun, encountered significant challenges related to her recording contract, which resulted in financial struggles and ultimately pushed her into a state of poverty. Alongside these hardships, she also experienced a crisis of faith, prompting her to make the difficult decision to leave her religious order despite maintaining her Catholic beliefs.

Sadly, the story takes a tragic turn as Jeannine Deckers and her lifelong partner, Annie Pécher, end their lives through suicide. Their untimely deaths cast a somber shadow over the struggles they faced and the complex journey of faith that Jeannine had embarked upon.

How Much Money Did The Singing Nun Make?

After achieving global fame in 1963 with her chart-topping song “Dominique,” the Belgian former novitiate discloses that she selflessly donated all her earnings and currently finds herself burdened with debt. Despite earning a substantial sum of over $100,000 for her Dominican convent in Fichermont, along with a coveted gold record, she now confronts grave tax issues.

She expresses deep concern over the intention of the Belgian tax authorities to auction her apartment, which may ultimately lead to legal repercussions, including the possibility of imprisonment—an outcome she finds far from humorous.

The Singing Nun Cause of Death

The Singing Nun died of suicide. In 1985, a famous source wrote, The Singing Nun of the 1960s, who had become world-famous with her hit “Dominique,” tragically took her own life, as confirmed by the police. Over the weekend, authorities discovered the lifeless bodies of Jeanine Deckers and an unidentified female companion following a call from concerned neighbors residing near their shared residence. According to an unnamed police officer cited by The Associated Press, the cause of death for both women was determined to be a massive overdose of sedatives.

In a letter left behind by the two individuals, they explained their motives for committing suicide and requested privacy, as disclosed by the officer. Close acquaintances revealed that the duo had been grappling with severe depression for a considerable period, partially attributed to financial difficulties faced by a children’s institution they had been involved with, as stated in the report.

