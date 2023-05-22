Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Passing of Luther Vandross

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Luther Vandross: What Happened?

Luther Vandross was an American soul and pop singer-songwriter and producer whose popularity and reputation spread as a high-end stylist from the early 80s. He was known for his smooth, soulful voice and romantic ballads that made him one of the most successful R&B artists of all time. However, his life was cut short on July 1, 2005, when he died at JFK Medical Center in Edison New Jersey at the age of 54.

The Cause of Death

Vandross died of a heart attack, according to reports from various sources. He had been in poor health for some time, with high blood pressure and diabetes contributing to his declining health. A stroke had also affected his ability to speak and sing, and he required a wheelchair. His last public appearance was in May 2004, when he sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The Funeral

Vandross’ funeral was held at Riverside Church in New York City on July 8, 2005. Many of his fellow musicians and friends paid tribute to him, including Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, and Cissy Houston. His death was a great loss to the music industry, and his fans mourned his passing.

Early Life

Luther Vandross was born on April 20, 1951, in New York City. His father, Luther Vandross Sr., died when he was just eight years old, leaving him and his mother to move to the Bronx. He attended William Howards Taft High School, where he developed his love for music and began his career as a backup singer for various artists.

Legacy

Vandross’s legacy lives on through his music. He won eight Grammy Awards during his career and sold over 35 million records worldwide. He was posthumously inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2014, and his music continues to inspire and move people to this day.

Conclusion

The death of Luther Vandross was a tragic loss for the music industry. His smooth, soulful voice and romantic ballads captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Although he was in poor health for some time, his passing still came as a shock to many. His music will always be remembered and cherished, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

News Source : khaliji makemony

Source Link :how did luther vandross die/