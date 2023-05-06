Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Shocking Passing of Basketball Player Davin Butts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Davin Butts Passed Away || About Basketball Player Davin Butts Big And Shocking News

Introduction

Davin Butts was a talented basketball player who played for the University of Maryland in the late 1990s. He was known for his athleticism and his ability to score points. However, on June 3, 2021, shocking news broke that Davin Butts had passed away. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Who Was Davin Butts?

Davin Butts was born on December 12, 1978, in Washington, D.C. He grew up in the Maryland area and attended High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland. He was a standout basketball player in high school and was named to the Washington Post All-Metropolitan team in 1996.

After graduating from high school, Butts enrolled at the University of Maryland, where he played for the Terrapins from 1996 to 2000. He was a key player for the team during his time there and helped lead the Terrapins to the NCAA Tournament in 1998 and 1999.

Butts was known for his athleticism and his ability to score points. He was a high-flying player who could dunk the ball with ease. He was also a strong defender and could block shots with his long arms.

After graduating from college, Butts played professional basketball overseas for several years. He played in countries such as Greece, Turkey, and Israel. He also played in the NBA Summer League for the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

The Shocking News of Butts’ Death

On June 3, 2021, shocking news broke that Davin Butts had passed away. The cause of his death is still unknown. Butts was only 42 years old at the time of his death.

The news of Butts’ death was met with sadness and shock by his former teammates and coaches, as well as the basketball community as a whole. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Butts.

Tributes to Davin Butts

After the news of Davin Butts’ death broke, many people took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him. Here are just a few of the tributes that were shared:

“Rest in peace, Davin Butts. You were a great teammate and an even better person. You will be missed.” – Juan Dixon, former Maryland teammate

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Davin Butts. He was a great player and an even better person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.” – Gary Williams, former Maryland coach

“Davin Butts was one of the most athletic players I ever played against. He could jump out of the gym and had a great sense of humor. Rest in peace, my friend.” – Steve Francis, former NBA player and Maryland opponent

Conclusion

Davin Butts was a talented basketball player who was loved and respected by his teammates, coaches, and opponents. His passing is a tragedy that has left many people mourning his loss. While the cause of his death is still unknown, his legacy as a great basketball player and an even better person will live on. Rest in peace, Davin Butts.

