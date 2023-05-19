Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Smiths’ Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Gifted Bassist of The Smiths

Andy Rourke, the bass guitarist of The Smiths, passed away on Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59. His death was confirmed by his publicity firm, Reybee Inc. Rourke died in New York City at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The announcement of his death was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and former bandmates. Johnny Marr, who played guitar in The Smiths, paid tribute to Rourke on Instagram. He remembered Rourke as a kind and beautiful soul and a supremely gifted musician. Marr and Rourke first met when they were schoolboys in 1975. They played in various bands before joining The Smiths from 1982 to 1987.

The Smiths were a four-piece band that deliberately stayed away from the mainstream of popular music. Rourke’s bass and his rhythm section partner, drummer Mike Joyce, played a crucial role in the sound of the band. The Smiths released some of the most enduring British music of the 1980s, including “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” and “Girlfriend In A Coma.”

The Smiths’ songs were often described as depressing, but they were darkly humorous and accompanied by uplifting guitars. Their albums, including “The Queen is Dead” and “Meat is Murder,” remain a staple of any self-respecting music fan and are at the forefront of the revival of vinyl records.

Marr recalled the privilege of watching Rourke play his dazzling basslines during Smiths sessions. He said that Rourke’s true calling came when he picked up the bass, and his singular talent flourished. Marr and Rourke maintained their friendship after the band split up, and Rourke played in Marr’s band at Madison Square Garden as recently as September 2022.

After The Smiths, Rourke played alongside The Pretenders and Sinead O’Connor, as well as with the supergroup Freebass, which included Gary Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order. Ian Brown, the lead singer of the Stone Roses, remembered Rourke as a pal and a highlight of his music life. Stephen Street, who produced The Smiths’ albums, tweeted his condolences and remembered Rourke as a superb musician and a lovely guy.

Andy Rourke will be remembered as a gifted musician and a kind soul by those who knew him and loved his music. His legacy will live on through The Smiths’ timeless songs and his contributions to the music industry.

