Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Smiths’ Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Bassist of The Smiths, Andy Rourke, Passes Away at 59

The music industry and fans of The Smiths were left heartbroken on January 23, 2022, as the news of Andy Rourke’s passing spread. The bassist, who was a part of the iconic 80s band, had been battling pancreatic cancer for a long time. He was 59.

The Smiths Pay Tribute to Their Fellow Musician and Companion

The bandmates of Andy Rourke came forward, paying their respects to their friend and fellow musician. Johnny Marr, the guitarist of The Smiths, confirmed the tragic news with a statement that read:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Morrissey, the lead vocalist of The Smiths, also shared a touching statement about Rourke, highlighting his unique talent and personality:

“His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy… At the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”

The former drummer of the indie band, Mike Joyce, also expressed his grief on Twitter, calling Rourke not only the most talented bass player he had ever played with but also the sweetest and funniest lad he had ever met:

“Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met. Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate.”

The music producer, Stephen Street, also shared his thoughts on Rourke’s passing:

“Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.”

Andy Rourke’s Musical Legacy

Andy Rourke’s passing has left a void in the music industry that cannot be filled. He was a supremely gifted musician who was known for his unique style of bass playing, which added depth and character to The Smiths’ sound. His contribution to the band’s success cannot be overstated.

Through his music, Rourke left a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of music fans all over the world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.

Rest in Peace, Andy Rourke

The passing of Andy Rourke is a great loss to the music industry and to his family, friends, and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and hope that they find solace in the fact that Rourke’s musical legacy will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

1. Andy Rourke tribute

2. The Smiths bassist death

3. Remembering Andy Rourke

4. Fans pay tribute to Andy Rourke

5. Andy Rourke’s legacy

News Source : RJ Ruotolo

Source Link :Tributes for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dead at 59/