Dead – Death – Obituary News : “The Smiths’ Demise at The Hub”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Smiths Are Dead: A Tribute to the Iconic Band That Revolutionized 1980s Music

The Smiths are one of the most influential bands that emerged from the UK in the 1980s. Their complex sound and lyrics of bruised romanticism changed the music scene, and their influence and music continue to matter even today. Recently, a sold-out audience witnessed Let Me In’s presentation of their work, which showed The Smiths’ music in a new light.

A New Take on The Smiths’ Music

The five-piece band, fronted by Chris Buckle, presented a show that wasn’t a straightforward tribute performance. None of the members were old enough to remember the group the first time around, but their deep love for the songs of Morrissey and Marr, as well as their talent as musicians, breathed new life into some of The Smiths’ best-loved songs.

The performers pulled off the energy and complexity of the music, starting with hits such as “How Soon is Now?” with its swampy guitar-part, followed by the jangle of “What Difference Does it Make?”. The audience joined in a singalong with “This Charming Man,” “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others,” and “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side.” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” was well received, but the musical highlight was “I Know It’s Over,” with only guitar and vocals used. The band also played lesser-known numbers such as “The Headmaster Ritual” and “Rusholme Ruffian.”

The Legacy of The Smiths

The music of The Smiths resonates with people even today, despite the personal fortunes of the four musicians who created it in their youth. Johnny Marr was only 23 when he left the band, but their music remains a gem for anyone who identifies with the messages left in the grooves of those old records. With musicians of the calibre that played as part of The Smiths Are Dead still performing these songs, the messages are still being sent and received.

Conclusion

The Smiths were a band that changed the music scene with their complex sound and lyrics of bruised romanticism. Their music continues to matter even today, and Let Me In’s presentation of their work showed that their influence is still felt. The band breathed new life into some of The Smiths’ best-loved songs, showcasing them in a new light. The fact that their music still resonates with people today is a testament to the impact they had on the music industry.

News Source : Ben Macnair

Source Link :Review: The Smiths Are Dead at The Hub at St Mary’s/