Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Story of My Passing

So How Did I Die: A Tale of Dragons and Thieves

So How Did I Die, or 그래서 나는 죽었을까, is a manhwa that tells the story of a dragon who turns into a woman to search for a thief who stole a magical stone from her territory. This manhwa is written by Kim Saeng and illustrated by Park Ji-eun.

The Plot

The story begins when a mysterious thief steals a magical stone from a dragon’s territory. Furious, the dragon decides to take matters into her own hands and morphs into a human woman who is related to the thief. She travels to the human empire to find the thief and get her stone back.

However, things don’t go as planned, and the dragon woman ends up dying in the human empire. Confused and lost, she discovers that she has been reincarnated as a baby in the same empire, with no memories of her past life.

As she grows up, the dragon woman, now named Lyra, discovers that she has retained some of her dragon abilities, such as the ability to breathe fire and fly. With the help of a kind-hearted thief named Reka, Lyra begins to unravel the mystery of her past life and the reason why she died.

The Characters

Lyra is the main character of So How Did I Die. She is a dragon who has been reincarnated as a human baby. As she grows up, she discovers that she has retained some of her dragon abilities and sets out to discover the truth about her past life.

Reka is a thief who befriends Lyra as a child. He helps her uncover the truth about her past life and becomes her loyal companion throughout the story.

Other characters include Lyra’s adoptive family, a group of thieves who befriend Lyra and Reka, and various villains who seek to harm Lyra and steal her dragon abilities.

The Themes

So How Did I Die explores themes of identity, friendship, and the consequences of one’s actions. Lyra must come to terms with her dual identities as a dragon and a human, and learn to navigate the complexities of human society. She also learns the importance of friendship and loyalty, as Reka becomes her closest ally in her quest for the truth.

The story also highlights the consequences of one’s actions. The thief who stole the magical stone from Lyra’s territory ultimately caused her death, and Lyra must confront the thief’s actions and seek justice for what was done to her. The story also explores the idea of redemption, as some of the villains in the story seek to make amends for their past mistakes.

The Artwork

The artwork in So How Did I Die is beautifully done, with detailed character designs and backgrounds. The dragon woman’s transformation into a human is particularly well-done, with the artist capturing the intricacies of dragon scales and wings morphing into human skin and clothing.

The fight scenes in the story are also well-drawn, with dynamic poses and fluid movements. The use of color is also impressive, with vibrant hues used to convey the magical elements of the story.

The Verdict

So How Did I Die is a captivating manhwa that combines elements of fantasy, mystery, and drama. The story is well-written and keeps the reader engaged from beginning to end. The characters are likable and well-developed, and the artwork is stunning. If you’re a fan of fantasy stories with strong female protagonists, then So How Did I Die is definitely worth a read.

News Source : Kun Manga

Source Link :So How Did I Die/