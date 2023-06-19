Dead – Death – Obituary News : The Tragic Death of Alexander Litvinenko: A Harrowing True Story

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Litvinenko: A Gripping Tale of Betrayal, Espionage, and Murder

The death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 was a shocking event that sent shockwaves around the world. The former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service died from poisoning with a highly toxic radioactive substance, polonium-210. The true story of Litvinenko’s murder is the subject of a new drama series coming to ITV on June 19th. The four-part series is a dramatization of the 10-year fight of Marina Litvinenko and the London police as they fought to bring to justice those responsible for the poisoning.

The series, titled “Litvinenko,” is a powerful tale of espionage, betrayal, and murder that delves into the murky world of international politics and intrigue. The drama is based on the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who defected to the UK and became a vocal critic of the Kremlin. The series follows his wife Marina Litvinenko’s tireless efforts to uncover the truth behind her husband’s murder and hold those responsible accountable.

The drama is followed by a special documentary airing on Friday, called Litvinenko: The Mayfair Poisoning. The documentary explains how evidence of polonium-210 was found all over London, which could have had fatal consequences for thousands of members of the public. The documentary also sheds light on Marina Litvinenko’s ongoing fight for justice to this day.

The drama series is a gripping tale of political intrigue, betrayal, and murder that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The story of Alexander Litvinenko’s death is a complex one, and the series does a great job of unraveling the events leading up to his death. In 1998, Litvinenko along with other Russian intelligence officers said they had been ordered to kill Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky. Following this, the Russian government began to persecute Litvinenko, and he fled to the UK.

While in exile in the UK, Litvinenko worked with both British and Spanish intelligence, sharing information about the Russian mafia in Europe. On November 1, 2006, he was poisoned and was taken to the hospital. He had suddenly fallen ill after meeting the two Russian ex-KGB officers earlier that day. That evening, he started vomiting and could not walk without assistance. As the pain got worse, he asked his wife to call an ambulance, and while in the hospital, his condition deteriorated.

While on his deathbed, he told detectives he believed his assassination had been ordered. It was later discovered that the poison was in a teapot at the Millennium Hotel’s Pine Bar, from which Litvinenko drank some green tea. The drama series focuses on Alexander’s meticulous details from his hospital bedside about the events leading up to his illness, which he knew would prove fatal. His information would ultimately help detectives track down two Russians who had poisoned Litvinenko with Polonium-210.

The drama is anchored by the story of Marina, Alexander’s fearless, dignified widow who fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian State in his murder. The series also features an all-star cast, including Toby Kebbell as Boris Berezovsky, Ralph Ineson as Alexander Litvinenko’s friend and fellow defector, and Margarita Levieva as Marina Litvinenko.

In conclusion, “Litvinenko” is a gripping and powerful drama that tells the true story of one man’s fight against corruption and betrayal. The series highlights the challenges of standing up against powerful enemies and the devastating consequences of political intrigue and betrayal. It is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good political thriller and is interested in the complex world of international espionage. Tune in to ITV on June 19th to catch all four episodes of “Litvinenko.”

News Source : Katie Palmer

Source Link :How did the real Alexander Litvinenko die? The harrowing true story | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV/