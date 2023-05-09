Dead – Death – Obituary News : The True Cause of Bumpy Johnson’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

American Gangster: Separating Fact from Fiction

Ridley Scott’s 2007 biographical crime film American Gangster tells the story of Frank Lucas, a notorious drug trafficker in Harlem during the 1970s. While the movie received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, it’s important to note that the film took significant creative liberties with the real-life events and characters it depicts. One of the most notable departures from reality is the way the film portrays the death of mob boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

In the opening minutes of American Gangster, Johnson has a heart attack in a discount appliance store while talking to Frank Lucas. This event serves as a passing-of-the-torch moment for Lucas, as he takes over Johnson’s position as the top drug trafficker in Harlem. However, in reality, Johnson died of congestive heart failure in July 1968 at age 62, in the middle of his meal at Wells Restaurant in Harlem. He was not with Lucas at the time of his death, and the circumstances were vastly different from what was portrayed in the film.

The departure from the true story is likely due in part to the nature of heart failure vs. a heart attack. While a heart attack is caused by a blockage in the arteries and is therefore more sudden, heart failure is a progressive condition. A heart attack is also more commonly depicted in movies and television, and is easier for audiences to comprehend than congestive heart failure. Additionally, the setting of Johnson’s death in American Gangster likely played a role in the creative license taken with the scene.

Another departure from reality in the film is the nature of Frank Lucas’ relationship with Bumpy Johnson. In the movie, Lucas claims to have been Johnson’s driver for 15 years. However, the real Bumpy Johnson was in prison until 1963 and died in 1968, making that timeline impossible. Johnson’s widow Mayme Hatcher Johnson stated that Lucas was not present at her husband’s death and was not the right-hand man that Lucas portrays himself to be in the film.

It’s important to note that American Gangster is a work of fiction and should not be taken as a completely accurate portrayal of the events and characters it depicts. While the film is considered a classic American crime movie, its basis in reality should be viewed with a critical eye. It’s also worth acknowledging that creative license is often taken in biographical films in order to create a more engaging narrative for audiences.

In conclusion, while American Gangster is a well-made and entertaining movie, it’s important to separate fact from fiction when viewing biographical films. The film’s portrayal of Bumpy Johnson’s death and Frank Lucas’ relationship with him are departures from reality that should be acknowledged. By understanding the creative liberties taken by filmmakers, audiences can gain a better understanding of the true events and characters depicted in biographical movies.

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :How Did Bumpy Johnson Really Die?/