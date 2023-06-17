Dead – Death – Obituary News : “The Young and the Restless Star Brett Hadley Dies at 92”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brett Hadley, Soap Actor Who Starred as Carl Williams on “The Young and the Restless,” Passes Away at 92

Brett Hadley, known for his role as Carl Williams on the long-running CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” has died at the age of 92. According to his friend Darcy Lee, Hadley passed away on Wednesday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Over the course of his career, Hadley appeared in numerous films and television programs, including “Next of Kin,” “The Mad Bomber,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “The Waltons,” “The Rockford Files,” and “Highway to Heaven.” However, his most notable role was that of Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on “The Young and the Restless,” a character he played for over two decades from 1980 to 1999.

Hadley’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Mary Ann Halpin, a longtime friend and photographer, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to my sweet friend Brett Hadley. He has been my friend since I was 19 years old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled. I still remember us sitting in his coverable W in front of my apartment in Burbank under a maple tree with the leaves falling into the car. We were stoned and pretending we were driving through the country.”

Lee, who was with Hadley in his final moments, also shared a poignant message on social media:

“We talked about movies and art.. and we laughed a lot! He even made me laugh on his death bed. He waited to pass tonight until my show was over and I walked out of the theatre. He took his last bow as I got into the car to come home. I will miss you terribly Brett Hadley – and thank you for being in my life.”

Born on September 25, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley also worked as a bartender at the Palomino nightclub in North Hollywood.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and a beloved friend in Brett Hadley. His legacy will live on through his memorable performances and the impact he had on those who knew him.

News Source : Sophia Scorziello

Source Link :Brett Hadley Dead: The Young and the Restless Star Was 92/