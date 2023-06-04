Dead – Death – Obituary News : Theatre Director-Actor Aamir Raza Husain Passes Away at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran theatre director-actor Aamir Raza Husain passes away at 66 in Delhi

Veteran theatre director-actor Aamir Raza Husain passed away in New Delhi on June 4, 2022, at the age of 66. Husain was suffering from a heart-related ailment and had undergone heart surgery, but unfortunately, he wasn’t able to recover. He had been hospitalised for two days and passed away on Saturday, according to his son, Ghulam Ali Abbas.

Theatre Career

Aamir Raza Husain was a theatre personality renowned for his larger-than-life outdoor stage productions. He produced and acted in over 91 plays and 1,000 plus performances with Stagedoor Theatre Company. He was best known for stage spectacles such as “The Fifty Day War,” based on the 1999 Kargil War, and “The Legend of Ram,” inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana.

His productions were grand, with multiple outdoor sets and a 100-member crew. “The Fifty Day War” featured 140 actors, including Indian Army personnel, sets that move on rails, a life-sized helicopter exploding, and a revolving platform taking an audience of 660-plus from one scene to another.

Husain was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2001 for his immense contribution to theatre. In 2010, he revived his production “Move Over,” first staged at the official farewell function of President Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1997. It was staged in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and several cities across India.

Early Life and Education

Hailing from an aristocratic Awadhi family of Lucknow, Aamir Raza Husain was born in 1957. He was sent to Ajmer’s Mayo College at the age of 10 in 1968. After finishing his schooling, he went on to study history at St Stephen’s College, New Delhi.

He acted in various plays and rubbed shoulders with noted directors such as Joy Michael, Barry John, and Marcus Murch.

Personal Life and Demise

Aamir Raza Husain is survived by his wife-actor Viraat Talwar and their two children Kaniz Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. Several noted personalities took to social media to mourn his death, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Vikas Kumar, who played multiple roles in Husain’s “The Fifty Day War” and “The Legend of Ram,” paid homage to “one of my theatre gurus” on Instagram. In a heartfelt tribute, Kumar thanked Husain for all the entertainment, opportunities, and learnings.

Aamir Raza Husain was a larger-than-life personality who defined himself through his passion and commitment to theatre. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the world of theatre for generations to come.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Entertainment News | Theatre Director-actor Aamir Raza Husain Dies at 66/