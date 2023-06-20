Dead – Death – Obituary News : Theatre Veteran and Friends Actor Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Friends Star Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

Paxton Whitehead, an English actor known for his work on Broadway and appearances in classic nineties sitcoms, has passed away at the age of 85. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitehead died on Friday at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

A Career in Acting

Born in Kent on October 17, 1938, Whitehead began his acting career in small touring companies before being signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958. He went on to appear in an array of Broadway productions, including a starring role as Sherlock Holmes in 1978-79’s The Crucifer of Blood. The play, which ran for 236 performances on Broadway, also co-starred Glenn Close and was nominated for four Tonys, winning one. Whitehead himself earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot.

Notable Television Appearances

Whitehead was also a regular guest star on a number of classic nineties sitcoms, including Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, and Mad About You. Fans of Friends will recognize Whitehead for his portrayal of Mr. Waltham, Rachel Green’s boss at Bloomingdale’s during season four of the hit series.

Remembering Paxton Whitehead

Whitehead’s son, Charles Whitehead, confirmed the news of his father’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the beloved actor.

“Paxton was a lovely man, very kind, and a very generous actor,” said actress Laura Linney in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a great pleasure to work with him.”

Whitehead’s contributions to the world of theater and television will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by many.

Friends star death news Theatre veteran dies at age Tributes poured in for Friends star Friends star’s contribution to theatre Life and legacy of Friends star

News Source : JOE.co.uk

Source Link :Friends star and theatre veteran has died/