Dead – Death – Obituary News : Theory: King Tut died in drunk chariot accident

Tutankhamun’s Death: A New Theory Emerges

The mystery surrounding the cause of Tutankhamun’s death has been a subject of much debate since his tomb was discovered over a century ago. Many theories have been put forward, including illness and foul play. However, a new theory has emerged, suggesting that Egypt’s boy king died following a drink-drive crash.

Independent researcher Sofia Aziz believes that Tutankhamun died while drunk on wine after a high-speed chariot accident. She suggests that the accident gave him life-threatening leg fractures, which became infected and led to a slow death. Aziz believes that Tutankhamun was like a typical teenager, drinking and driving the chariot too fast.

While it has long been believed that Tut died from an open wound as he was weakened by malaria, Aziz draws on possessions found buried with him in his tomb as clues to what could have happened. She points to the six chariots, armor, and stash of wine that were found there, indicating that Tut was not disabled but rode on chariots like a “warrior king”. According to Aziz, Tut smacked into the “dashboard” of the chariot while driving, leading to the life-threatening wound.

Previous studies have claimed that Tutankhamun needed a cane to walk because he was clubfooted in his left leg and had bone deformations and possibly missing toes on his right foot. However, Aziz argues that his club foot was actually a distortion caused during the mummification process. She suggests that his legs were “well-aligned,” indicating that he did not need to use the many walking sticks buried with him. Instead, they were symbols of royalty.

In 2010, a group of Egyptologists who used radiology to examine Tutankhamun’s mummy found that he had not only malaria but also multiple disorders at the time of his death. Researchers concluded that it was a broken leg that killed him, but the cause of this remains unclear. Aziz’s theory provides a new perspective on Tutankhamun’s death, suggesting that it was a result of a tragic accident rather than illness or foul play.

The idea that Tutankhamun died in a drink-drive crash may seem far-fetched, but it is not without precedent. Drink-driving was a common problem in ancient Egypt, and there are many references to it in literature from the time. In fact, one of the earliest examples of a drink-driving accident is recorded in the Ebers Papyrus, an ancient Egyptian medical text dating back to around 1550 BCE. The text describes a man who was injured in a chariot accident while drunk on beer.

While Aziz’s theory cannot be proven without further evidence, it provides a fascinating new perspective on Tutankhamun’s death. It is a reminder that even after over 100 years, there is still much to be discovered about one of history’s most enigmatic figures. Tutankhamun’s death remains a mystery, but with every new theory, we get closer to uncovering the truth.

News Source : PerthNow

Source Link :King Tutankhamun’s death theory reveals young Pharaoh died in a chariot accident ‘while drunk on wine’/