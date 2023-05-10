Dead – Death – Obituary News : Third Cheetah Death in Three Months at Kuno National Park, Namibia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Namibian Cheetah Died in Kuno National Park

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has suffered another setback in its cheetah project, as a female cheetah died on Tuesday. Daksha’s death occurred after a fight with another cheetah, making it the third cheetah death brought in from South Africa and Namibia. Earlier this year, a five-year-old cheetah named Sasha died in the same park due to infections in her kidneys and liver.

Questions Raised Over Cheetah Conservation Project

After the continuous deaths of cheetahs in the park, many questions are being raised about the conservation project. The Ministry of Environment said that Daksha had signs of wounds on her body. However, wildlife experts believe that the park cannot accommodate 20 cheetahs, as its capacity is limited to only three cheetahs in 100 square kilometers. This has raised concerns about the viability of the cheetah conservation project.

Controversy Surrounding the Cheetah Project

The cheetah project has been the subject of controversy since its inception. Eight cheetahs were brought in from Namibia, and 12 more were added from South Africa. However, the death of three cheetahs has raised concerns about the feasibility of the project. Wildlife experts have suggested that the park’s limited capacity cannot sustain more than three cheetahs.

The cheetah conservation project in Kuno National Park is facing significant challenges. The death of three cheetahs has raised questions about the viability of the project. Wildlife experts have suggested that the park’s capacity is limited and cannot accommodate more than three cheetahs. The controversy surrounding the project continues, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will address the situation.

News Source : ABP Live

Source Link :Namibian Cheetah Died At Kuno National Park Third Death In Three Months/