Dead – Death – Obituary News : Thomas Broome Passes Away: Today’s Obituary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Honorable Judge Thomas H. Broome

The Rankin County Youth Court is deeply saddened to announce the passing of the Honorable Judge Thomas H. Broome. After a lengthy illness, Judge Broome passed away this morning surrounded by his loving family. He was a pioneering figure in the field of juvenile justice in Rankin County and will be greatly missed.

A Champion for Troubled Adolescents and Dysfunctional Homes

Since 2003, Judge Broome presided over both the County Court and the Rankin County Youth Court. He was an advocate for helping troubled adolescents and mending dysfunctional homes. His commitment and enthusiasm in the field of juvenile justice aided in the healing of many broken homes and the reversal of the downward spiral into which many disturbed adolescents and their families had fallen.

A Mentor to Many

Just as he had been a mentor to the numerous young people he had worked with over the years, Judge Broome had been a mentor to those of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Many people found their motivation and life’s work in the field of juvenile justice thanks to his example.

His contributions will always be remembered. We will never be able to communicate our loss at Judge Broome’s passing or our appreciation for having worked with him in the same breath.

A Legacy of Dedication and Enthusiasm

Staff and judges at the Rankin County Youth Court will dedicate themselves to carrying on the task that brought him so much joy in his lifetime. Judge Broome’s legacy of dedication and enthusiasm will continue to inspire us all.

Please Keep His Family in Your Prayers

Please keep Paula, Judge Broome’s wife, and their family in your prayers as they go through this challenging time. They have lost a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and our hearts go out to them in their grief.

We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Judge Broome and will always remember him as a champion for troubled youth and a mentor to all who knew him. Rest in peace, Judge Broome.

Thomas Broome death announcement Thomas Broome funeral arrangements Thomas Broome life and legacy Thomas Broome cause of death Thomas Broome family and friends mourn his passing

News Source : today obits

Source Link :Thomas Broome Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of Thomas Broome – today obits/