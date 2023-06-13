Dead – Death – Obituary News : Thomas Mashig Funeral: Mahwah, NJ Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Thomas Mashig: A Larger-Than-Life Individual

Thomas Mashig was a genuine, magnificent, larger-than-life individual who exuded positivity wherever he went. He was a man who was larger than life. He was a shining example of positivity wherever he went. He was the model of what it means to be honest and forthright. He established an exceptionally lofty standard. He was a beacon of hope in the midst of everything else that was depressing.

A Life of Service

His upbringing ingrained in him the habit of always looking for the best in other people and making that a priority in his interactions with them. Tom never stopped being there for those around him whenever they required assistance of any kind, whether it was a lending hand or some good advice, and he never did it with the hope of gaining anything in return, whether it was money or some other sort of compensation. Whether it was a lending hand or some wise advise, Tom was always there for others.

The Thomas Mashig Foundation

In the wake of Tom’s passing, his family has reached the conclusion that creating the Thomas Mashig Foundation is the most effective approach to continue on Tom’s devotion to charitable causes. This decision was reached after much deliberation. Tom was not only an exceptionally brilliant and knowledgeable specialist in the field of electronics, but he was also a guy who had a tremendous desire to guide people who were looking for purpose in their lives through the process of coaching.

He did this through his company, Tom’s Coaching. He accomplished this by dealing directly with customers on an individual basis and offering them feedback and recommendations. The Thomas Mashig Foundation will give away all of the money that it makes to charitable organizations in the surrounding community that provide assistance to those in the community who are less fortunate than others.

A Legacy of Positivity and Service

Thomas Mashig’s passing is a great loss to the community and to all those who knew him. However, his legacy of positivity and service will continue to live on through the Thomas Mashig Foundation. By continuing his work in helping others and giving back to the community, Tom’s memory will be honored and his impact on the world will continue to be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Thomas Mashig.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Thomas Mashig Obituary Mahwah New Jersey, Thomas Mashig Death And Funeral – obituary archive/