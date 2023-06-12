Dead – Death – Obituary News : Three Dead in Today’s City Blast

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Annapolis Shooting: Three Dead in Maryland Capital

On Thursday, June 28th, 2018, a shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland. The shooting left five people dead and several others injured. The shooter, identified as Jarrod Ramos, had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper after it reported on his harassment of a woman.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred around 2:40 pm at the Capital Gazette newspaper building. According to witnesses, the shooter entered the building with a shotgun and began shooting at employees. Police arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly apprehended the shooter.

Five people were killed in the shooting, including four journalists and a sales assistant. The victims were identified as Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, and Rebecca Smith. Several others were injured in the attack, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Shooter

The shooter, Jarrod Ramos, had a longstanding grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper. In 2011, the newspaper had reported on his harassment of a woman on social media, which led to Ramos being convicted of criminal harassment. After the article was published, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper, which was dismissed by a judge.

Ramos had also made threatening comments towards the newspaper on social media in the past. In 2012, he wrote on Twitter, “There’s nothing more dangerous than a man ready to die.”

The Response

The shooting in Annapolis sparked an outpouring of grief and support from the community and beyond. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims and their families, saying, “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

The Capital Gazette newspaper continued to publish in the days following the shooting, with a front-page editorial paying tribute to the victims. The editorial read, “Today, we are speechless. This page is intentionally left blank today to commemorate victims of Thursday’s shootings at our office.”

Conclusion

The shooting in Annapolis was a tragic reminder of the dangers that journalists face in today’s world. The victims of the shooting were dedicated journalists who were simply doing their job when they were attacked. The shooting serves as a reminder that we must do more to protect journalists and ensure that they can do their work without fear of violence.

