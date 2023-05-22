Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Three Dutch Killed in Croatia Plane Crash”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three Dutch Nationals Die in Tragic Plane Crash in Croatia

A light aircraft carrying three Dutch nationals crashed in a mountainous region of northwestern Croatia on Saturday. The crash site is located in a forest near the town of Ogulin, Croatian air investigators reported. The Dutch-registered aircraft had disappeared from radar on a flight from Maribor in Slovenia to Pula on Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

Chief air inspector Danko Petrin confirmed that all occupants of the plane were killed. The wreck of the aircraft was damaged by fire, and Petrin added that DNA analysis would be required to determine the exact number of people killed. Two people were registered as passengers along with the pilot.

The Dutch ministry of foreign affairs confirmed that three Dutch nationals were killed in the crash. The cause of the accident is not yet known, but an investigation has been launched by Croatian authorities.

The crash site is located in a remote and mountainous area, making it difficult to reach. The Dutch ministry has also warned that the area is known to potentially contain landmines, further complicating access to the site.

The news of the tragic accident has sent shock waves throughout the Netherlands, with many expressing their condolences and support for the families of those affected. The Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, issued a statement expressing his sympathy for the families of the victims.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” Rutte said. “We are working closely with Croatian authorities to support them during this difficult time.”

The Dutch ambassador to Croatia, Jeroen Verheul, also expressed his condolences, saying that the embassy is doing everything it can to assist the families of the victims.

The crash is a devastating reminder of the risks involved in air travel, and serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of proper safety protocols and regulations. As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, it is hoped that lessons can be learned that will help prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

In the meantime, the thoughts and prayers of the Dutch people are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. May they find comfort and strength in the love and support of those around them, and may the memories of their loved ones live on in their hearts forever.

